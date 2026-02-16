Lyzr Launches Architect: The First Enterprise-Grade Text-to-Agent Platform for Building Full-Stack Agentic Applications

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr announced today the launch of Architect , the first text-to-agent platform designed to help non-technical users build enterprise- grade agentic applications through natural language prompts. Built on Lyzr’s Agentic OS, Architect moves beyond simple chatbot creation to generate complete application stacks, including user interfaces, database connections, orchestration logic, and governance controls, enabling organizations to deploy production-ready AI agents without writing code.Enterprises across industries face a common challenge: While building a simple AI agent has become easier, deploying a complete agentic application with proper security, governance, and enterprise integration remains difficult. Many organizations find themselves stuck in “pilot purgatory,” unable to move AI initiatives from prototype to production. Traditional approaches require extensive development resources, leaving business users dependent on technical teams for even straightforward automation needs.Architect addresses these challenges by enabling users to describe their workflow needs in plain language and automatically generating the complete infrastructure required to run it. The platform creates not just the AI logic, but the full application environment, role-based access controls, audit logging, database connections, and user-facing interfaces transforming back-office automation requirements into deployable front-office applications.Enterprise Governance at the CoreAt the foundation of Architect is Lyzr’s Organizational General Intelligence , an orchestration layer that coordinates multi-agent workflows while maintaining enterprise governance standards. The platform incorporates Agent Eval, a multi-agent consensus system where agents validate each other’s decisions before execution. When confidence scores fall below defined thresholds, actions are automatically escalated to human review, ensuring that automation enhances rather than replaces human judgment.The platform is built on Lyzr’s open-source agent orchestration framework, providing enterprises with full visibility into agent operations and the flexibility to customize workflows without vendor lock-in. Every agent action is logged and auditable, enabling compliance with internal controls and regulatory requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.Lyzr ensures customers are successful through a platform-plus-people approach, embedding Agentic Transformation Consultants (ATCs) and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) with enterprise customers to oversee successful implementation. These engineers work alongside customer teams to understand specific business requirements, configure governance rules, and integrate Architect with existing enterprise systems including ERP, CRM, and document management platforms. Lyzr believes that the path to solving complex problems with agentic AI is through co-building solutions together.“We learned that 90 percent of AI implementation failures stem from integration challenges, not model limitations,” Siva Surendira, CEO & co-founder said.“The FDE model ensures that customers move from concept to production quickly, with the governance and security frameworks their organizations require.”Enterprise ValidationArchitect builds on Lyzr’s track record deploying agent solutions in mission-critical environments across banking, insurance, and enterprise consulting. Major consulting firms are already using Lyzr’s platform to build governed agent workflows for their clients and internal operations, validating the platform’s security and governance capabilities at scale. Architect is available as part of Lyzr’s Agentic OS and is designed for mid-market and large enterprises seeking to enable business users to build and deploy agentic applications without requiring dedicated development resources.The platform supports phased adoption and can be configured to align with organization-specific policies, approval structures, and compliance requirements.With Architect, Lyzr aims to shift the enterprise AI landscape from developer-dependent tooling to business-user empowerment, enabling organizations to move from agentic experimentation to production deployment with the governance and security frameworks that enterprise environments demand.About LyzrLyzr is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with true governance and security.The company’s open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while providing the architecture-level innovations that improve the probability of AI implementation success. Lyzr serves customers across banking, insurance, and enterprise consulting sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.