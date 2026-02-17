Lyzr AI and Persistent Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Process Modernization

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr AI, the full-stack agent infrastructure platform for enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Persistent Systems, a global leader in AI-powered digital engineering and enterprise modernization, to accelerate the adoption of secure, scalable, and production-ready autonomous agents acrossindustries.As part of this collaboration, Persistent has onboarded Lyzr as one of its autonomous agent platform partners, enabling its teams and clients to build and deploy enterprise-grade AI workflows with unprecedented speed and compliance.Siva Surendira, founder of Lyzr, said, “We are excited to welcome Persistent as a key enterprise partner. Persistent’s engineering depth, combined with Lyzr’s agentic architecture, unlocks new ways for enterprises to automate operations, modernize legacy processes, and adopt GenAI responsibly and at scale.”Persistent will utilize Lyzr’s Agent Studio , hybrid knowledge search capabilities, and secure deployment layers to help its global customer base accelerate time-to-value.Through this partnership, enterprise teams can now deploy agents in days rather than quarters, automate workflows across HR, Finance, Sales, and Operations, and integrate GenAI seamlessly into cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments. The partnership also strengthens enterprise governance through built-in data privacy, PII redaction, audit trails, and responsible AI controls.Jaideep Vijay Dhok, Chief Operating Officer – Technology of Persistent added, “We’re delighted to partner with Lyzr to power the next wave of enterprise GenAI transformation. Lyzr’s agent infrastructure enables us to deliver secure, scalable, and production-ready AI solutions that align with the governance expectations of our global clients. It unlocks business hyper-productivity, streamlining critical processes, and accelerating enterprise-wide efficiency at scale.”This collaboration marks a significant step toward enterprise-wide AI automation by uniting Lyzr’s agent innovation with Persistent’s global engineering and delivery expertise.About LyzrLyzr is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with true governance and security.The company’s open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while providing the architecture-level innovations that improve the probability of AI implementation success. Lyzr serves customers across banking, insurance, and enterprise consulting sectors.About Persistent SystemsPersistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 26,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing and intelligent automation.The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group.As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles onhuman rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in ‘Brand Finance India 100’ 2025 Report.

