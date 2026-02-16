Gauteng Provincial Government addresses Water challenges

The Gauteng Provincial Government wishes to provide an update on the coordinated efforts underway to address ongoing water supply challenges affecting parts of the Metros of Johannesburg, City, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Mogale City Local Municipality.

Residents and businesses have experienced intermittent water supply disruptions caused by a combination of ageing infrastructure, high demand, leaks in the system, power supply interruptions affecting pumping capacity, and maintenance backlogs.

The Provincial Government launched an Operations Centre on Monday led by MEC Jacob Mamabolo to prioritise the coordination of urgent interventions in collaboration with national government, municipalities and key stakeholders in the water sector.

The Province is working closely with the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Rand Water and municipalities to stabilise supply and improve system resilience.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Deputy Minister David Mahlobo have played a critical role in strengthening coordination between national and provincial government. Through ongoing oversight visits to all affected areas, technical assessments and stakeholder engagements, the Deputy Minister has supported efforts to accelerate infrastructure maintenance, improve reservoir management and ensure better alignment between bulk water supply and municipal reticulation systems.

In addition, COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, supported by Deputy Minister Dickson Masemola, has provided leadership in reinforcing cooperative governance mechanisms with municipalities. Through the facilitation of intergovernmental forums, the Minister has ensured that municipalities, the province and national departments are aligned in implementing sustainable, long-term solutions. These include enhanced monitoring of municipal performance, improved financial management of water infrastructure grants, and strengthened accountability measures.

Key Interventions Underway

The following interventions are currently being implemented:

Infrastructure Maintenance and Upgrades:

Accelerated repair of leaks, refurbishment of pump stations, maintenance of reservoirs, and replacement of ageing pipelines across affected municipalities.

Pressure Management and Demand Control:

Introduction of pressure reduction measures in high-consumption areas to stabilise reservoir levels and reduce system strain.

Technical Support to Municipalities:

Deployment of technical experts to support turnaround strategies, improve response times to outages, and strengthen asset management systems.

Funding and Resource Mobilisation:

Ring-fencing of infrastructure grants and reprioritisation of budgets to focus on critical water projects.

Community Engagement:

Ongoing communication campaigns to encourage responsible water use and to keep residents informed about scheduled maintenance and restoration timelines. The Ministers have engaged affected communities in Johannesburg, Mogale City and will visit Tshwane and Ekurhuleni in the coming days.

Commitment to Long-Term Sustainability

While short-term stabilisation measures are yielding gradual improvements in some areas, the province acknowledges that long-term infrastructure renewal and improved municipal capacity are essential to fully resolve recurring water challenges.

The Gauteng Provincial Government remains committed to ensuring reliable and sustainable water supply to all residents.

Working together with national leadership, including Deputy Minister Mahlobo and Minister Hlabisa, the Province will continue to intensify oversight, strengthen intergovernmental cooperation and prioritise infrastructure investment.

Residents are encouraged to continue using water sparingly as interventions are implemented.

