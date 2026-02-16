Premier Alan Winde calls for regulated FMD permit controls as 450 cattle vaccinated

450 heads of cattle were today, 15 February, vaccinated against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in Fisantekraal, Cape Town. The Western Cape Government is embarking on a massive drive to vaccinate the entire provincial herd.

The vaccination drive was overseen by Premier Alan Winde, Minister John Steenhuisen, Minister Dr Ivan Meyer and Minister Anton Bredell.

“This vaccination drive is a proactive step to protect cattle in this area. No cases of FMD have been detected in this Fisantekraal herd. But we are taking every precaution because we want to protect jobs and livelihoods,” said Premier Winde, adding, “we will be receiving 200,000 vaccine doses over the coming weeks and will push to vaccinate all high-risk herds. The province will also request permission to procure its own vaccines.”

The vaccinated animals have been tagged for optimal identification, surveillance, and monitoring.

In order to stop the spread of FMD and protect the Western Cape herd, Premier Winde has requested, in terms of the Animal Diseases Act, that the national Department of Agriculture:

Move all physical auctions online for 21 days.

Issue permit control regulations for livestock movement.

Premier Winde, Minister Meyer and Minister Bredell will be meeting with Minister Steenhuisen tomorrow evening, 16 February, to receive an update on this request.

This measure, along with the vaccinations, forms part of the 21-point response plan the Western Cape Government, together with its partners in the agricultural sector, have implemented to contain the national FMD outbreak in the province.

The 21-point plan includes:

Movement control, including 24/7 border monitoring.

Monitoring, surveillance, and traceability, through on-the-ground rapid response from veterinary services.

Protocols such as communication, by-law enforcement, and contingency plans.

Recovery involving cleaning operations and monitoring quarantine areas.

Major roadblocks and vehicle monitoring are taking place on various roads across 13 municipalities, including at the provincial borders.

The Premier stressed, “This is part of a national crisis. We are working tirelessly to protect jobs and the agricultural economy. If you are transporting livestock or any materials used in the farming of livestock, you must take every precaution.”

Minister Steenhuisen added, “This is a national emergency; we are fighting to save the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and the future of our agricultural exports. We need every single livestock owner to stand with us. Biosecurity is not a suggestion, it is our only line of defense. If you move animals without permits or ignore basic hygiene, you are putting the entire country at risk. I am asking all South Africans, please stop the illegal movement of cattle, report illness immediately, and treat your farm boundaries like a fortress.”

To protect livestock and the economy, livestock farmers and the public are strongly urged to adhere to these simple rules:

Stop all illegal movements. Never move cattle, sheep, goats, or pigs without a signed health certificate and valid permits.

Limit visitors to your farm. Anyone entering must use disinfectant footbaths and vehicle sprays to ensure they are not carrying the virus on their shoes or tyres.

If you buy new stock, keep them completely separate from your main herd for at least 28 days to ensure they are not carrying hidden diseases.

If you see animals drooling, limping, or showing sores on their mouths or feet, call your local state veterinarian immediately. Do not wait.

Ensure fences are in good repair to prevent your animals from mixing with roaming herds or wildlife.

