eMudhra Achieves MOSIP Certification, Powering Population-Scale Digital Infrastructure in Africa

eMudhra earns MOSIP certification, enabling secure, scalable digital identity infrastructure for population-scale deployments across Africa.

eMudhra Limited (NSE:EMUDHRA)

RABAT, MOROCCO, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMudhra announced that it has achieved certification with MOSIP, reinforcing its readiness to support national-scale Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and digital identity programs, particularly across Africa.

MOSIP certification validates eMudhra’s capability to integrate with open, interoperable identity platforms used by governments worldwide to deliver citizen-centric digital services.

As African nations invest in foundational digital identity, authentication, and trusted credential ecosystems, eMudhra brings proven expertise in PKI, electronic signatures, and large-scale secure deployments.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to open standards and inclusive digital infrastructure,” said Arvind Srinivasan, EVP - Global Markets, eMudhra. “DPI requires trust at population scale, and that is where our experience becomes critical.”

The certification strengthens eMudhra’s positioning as a trusted implementation partner for governments and institutions seeking to deploy scalable, secure, and legally recognized digital systems.

About eMudhra

eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, authentication, and trust services, enabling secure digital transformation for enterprises and governments. With a strong foundation in PKI, digital signatures, certificate lifecycle management, and identity and access management (IAM), eMudhra powers secure transactions and digital public infrastructure at population scale.

Serving customers across more than 35+ countries, eMudhra partners with leading technology providers and governments worldwide to deliver compliant, scalable, and high-assurance digital trust solutions.

