Sessions Boutique Launches Dedicated Orchestra Recording Service

Sessions Boutique official company logo

Premium string quartet and sextet recordings with real-time remote access, proprietary streaming technology, and dedicated sessions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sessions Boutique today officially launched its dedicated orchestra recording service , offering premium string quartet and sextet recordings tailored for high-end productions.Unlike many providers that operate through shared orchestral sessions with limited availability, Sessions Boutique delivers fully dedicated recording sessions — never shared — ensuring complete creative control, flexibility, and personalized attention for every client.The service includes:• Professional conductor• Dedicated audio engineer• Full studio staff and technical support• Real-time remote participation• Pre-session consultation• Optional in-person attendanceOrchestra recordings take place at Sessions Boutique’s professional studio in Brazil and feature accomplished musicians, many of whom perform with the Petrobras Symphony Orchestra.Each session is streamed directly to clients through Sessions Boutique’s proprietary high-fidelity audio plugin, delivering studio-quality sound with near-zero latency. Clients can communicate with the orchestra in real time via microphone, and every session includes access to an exclusive real-time interpreter (if needed), ensuring seamless collaboration — regardless of location.By investing in its own recording infrastructure and forming strategic studio partnerships, Sessions Boutique is able to offer highly competitive pricing that undercuts many shared-orchestra providers, including established European services.In addition to orchestral recording, Sessions Boutique provides full end-to-end production services, including original composition, scoring, recording, and final music production.Next week, the platform will expand to allow users to begin booking musicians for unlimited recording sessions.For more information, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.