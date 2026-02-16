Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Allen
|Allen East Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|New Bremen Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Franklin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Wayne Lakes
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Hicksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University of Cincinnati Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Village of Scio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Bright Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Morris Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Lake
|Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Village of Chesapeake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|City of North Ridgeville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|LaGrange Community Park Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Swanton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|University of Toledo
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Mercer County Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Dayton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Village of Paulding
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Lexington Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Portsmouth City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Village of Green Springs
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fostoria City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|City of Niles
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lakeview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Mason Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Washington
|Washington County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marietta/Belpre Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Marietta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Wood County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Bowling Green
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|
