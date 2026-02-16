Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Green Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Allen Allen East Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize New Bremen Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Butler Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Franklin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Clinton County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton Coshocton County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Wayne Lakes

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Defiance Hicksville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

University of Cincinnati Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Harrison Village of Scio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Bright Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Morris Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mid East Ohio Regional Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Lake Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lawrence Village of Chesapeake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lorain City of North Ridgeville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

LaGrange Community Park Board

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lucas Swanton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures University of Toledo

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Mercer County Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery City of Dayton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Village of Paulding

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Lexington Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Scioto Portsmouth City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Village of Green Springs

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fostoria City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Trumbull City of Niles

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lakeview Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Mason Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Washington Washington County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Marietta/Belpre Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government City of Marietta

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wood Wood County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Bowling Green

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit