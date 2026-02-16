Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Allen Allen East Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize New Bremen Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Butler Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Franklin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Coshocton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Wayne Lakes
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Defiance Hicksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Cincinnati Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Village of Scio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Bright Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Morris Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Lake Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Village of Chesapeake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain City of North Ridgeville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
LaGrange Community Park Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lucas Swanton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
University of Toledo
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Mercer County Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery City of Dayton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Village of Paulding
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Lexington Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Scioto Portsmouth City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Village of Green Springs
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fostoria City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Trumbull City of Niles
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lakeview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Mason Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Washington Washington County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Marietta/Belpre Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Marietta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Wood County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Bowling Green
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

