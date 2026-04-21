New Federal Accessibility Standards for Government Websites Postponed

COLUMBUS — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday issued an extension for the compliance dates of new federal accessibility standards for state and local government websites.

State and local government entities with a total population of 50,000 or more are now required to meet the new standards by April 26, 2027. For government entities with a total population of less than 50,000 and any special district government, the deadline was extended to April 26, 2028.

Additional information about the changes is available in an Advisory issued by the Auditor of State’s Office and available online at ohioauditor.gov/publications/advisory-memos.html.

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov