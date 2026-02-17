Natural Helium Tasmania Secures Landmark Acquisition of Franklin and Orford Licenses, Positioning Tasmania as a Global Helium Frontier

The acquisition of the Franklin and Orford licenses is not just a win for our company, but a critical step forward for Australian industry. Helium is the silent backbone of modern technology.” — Simon Talbot, Executive Commercial

HOBART, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural Helium Tasmania (NHT) is pleased to announce it has officially secured the exploration licenses for the Franklin and Orford projects. These strategic awards cover some of the world’s most prospective natural helium opportunities, marking a transformative milestone for Australia’s energy sovereignty and the global high-tech supply chain.The Franklin and Orford license areas encompass regions with significant historical data. Exploration programs conducted between 1994 and 1998 revealed helium concentrations of up to 5%. These historical figures are believed to underrepresent the true natural helium potential due to poor sampling techniques, yet still vastly exceed the 0.3% threshold typically required for commercial viability.Following the closure of the Darwin helium plant in late 2023, Australia became entirely dependent on helium imports. Natural Helium Tasmania is dedicated to reversing this trend and securing Australia's helium sovereignty.“The acquisition of the Franklin and Orford licenses is not just a win for our company, but a critical step forward for Australian industry,” said Simon Talbot, Executive Commercial at Natural Helium Tasmania. “Helium is the silent backbone of modern technology. From cooling MRI machines in our hospitals to enabling the next generation of quantum computing and supporting the AUKUS submarine program, a local, sustainable supply is non-negotiable.”Unlike traditional helium extraction, which is often a byproduct of carbon-intensive natural gas production, NHT is utilising:Advanced Geophysics & AI: Identifying helium targets in non-carbon environments to minimise environmental footprints whilst leveraging over $64 million in previous investment and 1,149 km of existing 2D seismic data to fast-track appraisal and development, to unlock a new era of sustainable exploration.Low-Impact Infrastructure: Future helium exports are planned via standard 40-foot UN ISO containers, allowing for efficient integration into existing global logistics without the need for massive new pipeline networks.Natural Helium Tasmania is committed to a "community-first" appraisal and development model. The company will now begin a comprehensive program of appraisal studies, sampling and flow testing at selected sites within the Franklin and Orford blocks. The near-term strategy will involve deepening subsurface knowledge through the identification and appraisal of mature natural helium targets while ensuring minimal impact on Tasmania's unique environment and local communities."Helium is in escalating demand with limited global supply. It remains critical in major growth sectors including health and disease sciences, semiconductor manufacturing, AI data centres, and aerospace. While traditional helium extraction methods are often costly and carbon-intensive, Natural Helium Tasmania offers a solution to find, extract, and deliver cost-effective, naturally occurring, carbon-neutral helium. Bringing 'helium back to Australia' signals a renewed era of investment for the people of Tasmania, with the potential to deliver more jobs, technical education, and economic benefit through world-first sustainable infrastructure." Dwade Sheehan - ChairmanOver the past two decades, helium prices have experienced a massive surge of approximately 500%, primarily driven by chronic supply shortages, the depletion of the U.S. Federal Helium Reserve, and soaring demand in high-tech sectors like semiconductor manufacturing and MRI cooling. Looking ahead, the next twenty years are forecast to see a continued upward trend near 300%, as the transition to private production and the increasing needs of the aerospace and quantum computing industries maintain pressure on a globally finite resource.Production and processing capabilities are targeted for the 2026/27 financial year, positioning Tasmania as a key player in the $6 billion+ annual global helium market.About Natural Helium Tasmania: Natural Helium Tasmania is an Australian-based energy company focused on the delineation, appraisal, development and extraction of high-grade, non-hydrocarbon-associated helium.Media Contact: Media Relations Departmentmedia@naturalheliumtas.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.