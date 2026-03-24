TASMANIA HOLDS THE KEY TO AUSTRALIA’S HELIUM SOVEREIGNTY

Peak Purity of up to 4.83 % and 16 times more concentrated than standard global sources.

It’s pretty simple: you can’t have a high-tech nation if you don't invest in the ingredients. We’ve got deposits in Tasmania that are 16 times the global average. What and opportunity for Tasmania.” — Senator Tammy Tyrrell

LAUNCESTON, TAS , AUSTRALIA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia is standing at a geopolitical and economic crossroads as the race for ‘Sovereign Helium’ intensifies. Following the 2023 closure of the Darwin helium plant, which left Australia 100% dependent on volatile overseas imports, Independent Senator for Tasmania, Tammy Tyrrell , is leading a renewed federal push to reinstate natural helium to the Australian Critical Minerals List The call for action comes as new data from local pioneer Natural Helium Tasmania reveals that the state’s underground deposits are not just viable—they are world-class.Recent exploration across the Orford and Franklin projects in Tasmania has identified helium concentrations that dwarf the global commercial average. While most international helium is extracted as a byproduct of natural gas at concentrations of 0.1% to 0.3%, the Tasmanian deposits have shown exceptional purity: Historical and recent sampling has identified helium concentrations of up to 4.83%.These levels are nearly 16 times the global commercial threshold, positioning Tasmania as a potential high-grade ‘green helium’ hub.Exploration licences now cover over 6,900 square kilometres, marking the beginning of a high-tech industrial mobilisation for the state.Senator Tammy Tyrrell has been vocal in the Senate, labelling the Federal Government’s decision to remove helium from the Critical Minerals List in early 2024 a "strategic error" that ignores the realities of modern medicine and national security."Helium is not just for party balloons. It is the lifeblood of our MRI machines, our quantum computing future, and our AUKUS commitments," said Senator Tyrrell. "By removing it from the Critical Minerals List, the Government has pulled the rug out from under domestic pioneers. We need it back on the list to unlock the investment, create jobs for Australians, and de-risk the projects that will keep our hospitals running and our borders secure."The push to relist helium is driven by three non-negotiable pillars of Australian sovereignty:Healthcare Security: Every MRI machine in Australia requires liquid helium for cooling. Without a domestic supply, Australian patients remain vulnerable to global supply chain shocks.The AUKUS Agreement: Helium is essential for the advanced cooling of nuclear-powered submarines and the development of quantum sensing technologies integral to the AUKUS agreement.In support of Australia's green transition, 'Natural Helium' offers a sustainable alternative to traditional extraction. Unlike helium sourced from carbon-heavy gas fields, it is produced through non-hydrocarbon extraction, resulting in a significantly lower carbon footprint that aligns with Australia’s net-zero goals. The process is high-precision and low-impact, ensuring minimal surface disturbance.Natural Helium Tasmania is currently transitioning into an active mobilisation phase, utilising 64m of historical investment uncovering this helium resource and AI-driven subsurface mapping to prepare for its 2026 testing program. The company expects to be operational within 18 months, provided federal policy aligns with the urgent need for domestic production."We have the resource, the purity, and the technology right here in Tassie," said a spokesperson for Natural Helium Tasmania. "Now we just need the political will to recognise that helium is a cornerstone of Australia’s future-made economy."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.