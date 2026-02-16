Gold Forecast to Become Australia’s Second-Largest Export

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia is witnessing a fundamental shift in its economic hierarchy. New commodities data indicate that gold is on track to become the nation’s second-largest export earner this year, poised to leapfrog Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and sit only behind iron ore.According to the latest Resources and Energy Quarterly figures, national gold export earnings are forecast to reach $60 billion for the 2025-26 fiscal year. This represents a significant jump from the $47 billion recorded in the previous period. The shift highlights a “perfect storm” of record prices and Australia’s role as the world’s third-largest producer, scaling toward an annual output of 340 tonnes.The $7,000 AUD MilestoneIn local terms, the surge is even more pronounced. While the US Dollar (USD) spot price has tested historic resistance levels, the Australian Dollar (AUD) price for gold has surged past $7,000 per ounce . This currency multiplier is providing a substantial windfall for domestic producers and holders alike.Market data reveals three core drivers behind this 2026 trend:● The Institutional Floor: Global central banks have transitioned into permanent net buyers of bullion, effectively removing the “volatility floor” that previously capped price growth.● Supply Constraints: Despite record-high prices, global mine supply is nearing its structural peak. In Australia, while production is scaling toward 340 tonnes annually, the cost of discovery and extraction remains high, supporting a long-term price floor.● West Australian Production Surge: Mining operations in Western Australia, which account for roughly 70% of national output, are seeing a wave of new projects coming online. This includes the rapid ramp-up of the Hemi Gold Project and the expansion of operations in the Murchison Gold Fields, aimed at capturing current high margins.● The Flight to Physical: There is a documented move away from speculative “paper” assets toward physical custody. This is driven by a desire for uncorrelated assets that offer protection against sovereign debt levels and currency debasement.The Retail ImpactFor the average Australian, this trend has transformed bullion from a niche interest into a mainstream financial tool. Investors are increasingly utilising gold as a hedge against a fluctuating Australian Dollar, which has not risen in tandem with commodity prices as it has in previous cycles.As the market enters this new phase, the opportunity to buy gold is being increasingly integrated into long-term wealth preservation strategies, particularly for Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSFs) looking for stability outside of traditional equities.With gold earnings now accounting for roughly 16% of Australia’s total resource and energy export value, the sector is no longer just a "safe haven"—it has become a fundamental pillar of the national economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.