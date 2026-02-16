Jericho Skincare ANZ Highlights the Impact of Digital Screen Time on Skin Health

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jericho Skincare ANZ, a leading specialist in Dead Sea mineral-based care, has released new educational insights regarding the relationship between modern digital habits and skin vitality More and more consumers seek to understand how daily exposure to High-Energy Visible (HEV) light—or blue light—affects the epidermal layer. While often overlooked compared to UV exposure, prolonged screen time is increasingly linked to skin ageing . The brand notes this exposure can lead to oxidative stress, which may weaken the skin’s natural barrier over time.Supporting the Epidermal LayerThe core of the issue lies in how the epidermal layer manages moisture and repair while under constant environmental stress. Maintaining a healthy complexion in a tech-heavy environment requires more than just standard creams; it also requires active ingredients that can support the skin’s resilience.Formulations that are dermatologically tested provide a reliable way to introduce essential minerals, such as magnesium, which assist in maintaining hydration. This is particularly important for those spending long hours in climate-controlled offices where the air is often dry and recycled.Natural Balance and Sebum ControlBeyond hydration, the transition from outdoor environments to indoor digital workspaces can disrupt the skin’s oil production. Jericho Skincare ANZ points out that effective sebum control is vital for preventing the dullness and congestion often associated with “computer skin.”By utilising the natural purifying properties of Dead Sea minerals, individuals can manage excess oil without stripping the skin of its necessary protective lipids. This balanced approach ensures the skin remains clear and refined, regardless of daily screen habits.A Resource for Modern SkincareJericho Skincare ANZ continues to serve as a comprehensive resource for those looking to integrate natural Dead Sea minerals into their sophisticated daily routine. By focusing on the intersection of organic ingredients and skin physiology, the brand helps consumers navigate the unique challenges of modern life.The latest insights on digital ageing and mineral care are now available through Jericho Skincare ANZ’s digital platform.About Jericho Skincare ANZJericho Skincare ANZ is a premier provider of organic, Dead Sea mineral-based skincare across Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of solutions for women’s skincare, men’s grooming, and haircare, focusing on long-term skin health through mineral science.For more information, visit https://jerichoskincare.com.au/

