Indie Author Magazine Expands to Weekly Publishing With Longer, Deeper Journalism

The indie publishing industry's leading magazine moves to weekly digital publishing with expanded articles, video interviews, and quarterly print editions.

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie Author Magazine, the leading publication for independent authors, has shifted to weekly digital publishing for 2026 with significantly expanded articles, sit-down video interviews with industry leaders, and a commitment to human-written journalism in an increasingly AI-driven content landscape.The magazine, published by Athenia Creative Services, made the shift after four years of monthly publication. The new format gives the publication's paid contributors more space and more time to produce deeper reporting on distribution strategy, marketing technology, and the business of publishing."We had stories we wanted to explore more deeply, interviews we wanted to extend, and research that deserved more time," said Nicole Schroeder, Editor in Chief of Indie Author Magazine. "The weekly format gives our writers the room to do that. Every article still goes through full editorial review — we're just not forcing everything into a monthly deadline anymore."The weekly digital cadence means readers get fresh content every week instead of waiting for a single monthly drop. Expanded article lengths give contributors the word count to fully explore complex subjects rather than compressing them to fit a print layout.A quarterly print edition complements the digital output, offering curated collections of the strongest long-form pieces from each quarter. The publication also added video interviews in January 2026, launching with conversations featuring Kris Austin, CEO of Draft2Digital, and Andy Hunter, CEO of Bookshop.org, covering direct sales, wide distribution, and the evolving relationship between authors and retailers.Every article published by Indie Author Magazine is researched and written by human contributors who are paid for their expertise — a practice the publication has maintained since its founding in 2021.Indie Author Magazine reaches more than 153,000 subscribers across its connected network of brands, which includes Wide For The Win Indie Author Training , Direct2Readers, Author Automations, and StorytellerOS.Subscribe at indieauthormagazine.com . For contributor inquiries, visit partner.indieauthormagazine.com.

