CLUBBING TV UNVEILS DJ SET TIME MACHINE

Interactive platform lets fans explore thousands of iconic DJ sets by year and genre, from underground legends to global festival headliners.

PARIS, AUTRE, FRANCE, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clubbing TV introduces DJ Set Time Machine, a new music discovery experience designed for electronic music fans around the world.The concept is simple:Choose a year, select your favorite electronic music genre and let the journey begin!With an extensive archive of thousands of DJ sets and live performances, recorded at major international festivals and in the Paris & Ibiza Clubbing TV studios, DJ Set Time Machine transports audiences across decades of dance floor history.From the underground intensity of Surgeon & Lady Starlight to the hypnotic techno of Nina Kraviz, from the trance legacy of Armin van Buuren to the frenchcore of Dr Peacock, the platform showcases the full spectrum of electronic music culture.The archive features iconic performances from globally renowned artists including:Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, DJ Holographic, Black Coffee, Axwell, Hannah Laing, Elli&Fur, Sven Väth, DJ Bone, Kittin, Ellen Allien, Nicole Moudaber, Ingrosso, Priku, Paul Kalkbrenner, ANNA, Vintage Culture, Joanna Cohelo, Lindstrom, Fatima Haji, Âme, Louisahhh, and many more.Users can navigate the platform by:• Year• Genre• Or select “Surprise Me” for a curated, unexpected selection.More than a video library, DJ Set Time Machine is a curated exploration of electronic music’s evolution, from underground warehouse movements to global festival main stages.By leveraging its unique audiovisual archive, Clubbing TV offers a dynamic and engaging way to rediscover legendary performances, uncover hidden gems, and experience the past, present, and future of electronic music in one seamless interface.One year.One genre.A limitless journey through electronic music history.About Clubbing TV: Clubbing TV is the only television channel dedicated exclusively to electronic music and club culture, broadcasting in 85 countries worldwide. Our platform delivers unparalleled exposure to a vibrant global audience passionate about music, live events, party experiences and emerging trends.

