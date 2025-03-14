RAVE PHOTOGRAPHIES OF THE YEAR 2025

RAVE 2025 RAVE 2025 2 The Jury

An international photography competition celebrating the essence of electronic music culture and nightlife through visual storytelling.

PARIS, AUTRE, FRANCE, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clubbing TV is thrilled to announce the launch of “Rave Photography of the Year 2025”, an international competition dedicated to showcasing the best photo shots capturing the essence of electronic music culture and rave experiences, worldwide.This contest celebrates the energy, diversity, and atmosphere of electronic events through multiple categories, from raver portraits to backstage moments, stunning light effects, love shots or DJ shot, and even club interiors.How does it Works?Participants are invited to submit their best photos in one or several of the contest categories. Once validated, the images will be showcased in an online gallery where the public can vote for their favorites.Public Voting Phase: 30 days duration, with a leaderboard revealed after 15 days.Jury Deliberation: After public voting closes, a jury composed of renowned photographers, artists, and electronic music professionals will evaluate the top shots.Winners Announcement: The final winners will be officially revealed on Clubbing TV and our official channels.A Prestigious JuryThis year's jury is truly international and intergenerational, bringing together individuals we deeply respect, people who have a real and lasting impact on club culture through their work, vision, and influence.The selection process will be led by a distinguished panel of experts, each bringing their own unique perspective on electronic music culture and visual storytelling:Abdul Qadim Haqq (Visual Artist, Painter, Detroit, USA)Andreea Magdalina (Founder of shesaid.so & IAMJT, Music & Tech Consultant, Location TBD)Catu Diosis (DJ & Photographer, Kampala, Uganda & Cologne, Germany)Felicity Ingram (Photographer, Author of Technophoria, UK)Jack Irving (Artist & Designer, London, UK)Jacob Khrist (Photojournalist, Paris, France)Juliette Leigniel (Photographer, Video Director, France)Manami Sakamoto (VJ & DJ, Tokyo, Japan)Marie Staggat (Photographer, Author of 313ONELOVE, Berlin, Germany)Rutger Geerling (Photographer, National Geographic, Tomorrowland, Ultra, Netherlands)Zoé Agnoly (Photographer, Paris, France & Berlin, Germany)Diversity contest shot, featuring 9 CategoriesRaver shotDJ shotCrowd shotBackstage shotTouring shotSFX shotLive act shotClub interior shotLove shotAn Opportunity to Showcase and InspireBeyond the competition, Rave Photography of the Year 2025 aims to highlight the artistic and documentary significance of nightlife photography. The winning photographers will gain international visibility, with their work featured on Clubbing TV and other platforms. Additionally, a capsule collection will be created using their art, with royalties for the photographers. The winners will also have the opportunity to have their photographs showcased at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) during Clubbing TV’s annual studio takeover.Contest TimelinePhoto Submission: 10 daysPublic Voting: 30 days (Leaderboard revealed after 15 days)Jury Deliberation: 10 daysWinners Announcement📅 Submissions Open: Friday, March 14th 2025🌍 Open to photographers worldwide📸 Submit and vote at: www.clubbingtv.com/Rave2025 For more information or media inquiries, please contact: laure@clubbingtv.com

