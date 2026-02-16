ICT Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan explains why Analyst Relations matter more than ever in AI Era

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan explains why Analyst Relations is so important for companies

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.” — Dick Martin, Exec VP AT&T (retired)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the competitive landscape across wireless, broadband, telecom, and emerging technologies, ICT Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan explains why Analyst Relations has become increasingly critical for companies navigating today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.The following commentary is from Jeff Kagan, ICT Industry Analyst , Columnist and commentator covering wireless, 5G, AI, telecom, and emerging technology trends for four decades. Kagan provides analysis and forward-looking insight on companies, technologies, regulatory shifts, and competitive market dynamics.Media Note: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Present Clarity in a Noisy, Disruptive MarketplaceThe communications and information technology industries are experiencing and unprecedented level of transformation. While change has always been constant, the pace of disruption has accelerated dramatically in recent years.Artificial intelligence, new competitors, evolving customer expectations, and shifting business models are redefining the rules of competition across both B2B and consumer markets.Over the past decade, established leadership positions have shifted. Companies once considered dominant have faced new competitive pressures, while former challengers have emerged stronger.For example:• In wireless, AT&T and Verizon long led the market while Sprint and T-Mobile trailed. Over the past decade, T-Mobile has demonstrated significant growth momentum, reshaping the competitive landscape.• In cable and broadband, companies such as Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Altice, and Cox once dominated traditional cable television. Today, streaming services, broadband, wireless and new technologies are transforming the industry as legacy cable subscriptions decline.Every market leader wants to stay on top. Every challenger wants to rise. Investors want clarity. Business customers and consumers want confidence in their technology decisions.Yet the environment has become increasingly complex. This is a challenge and an opportunity to all players.The Rising Impact of AIArtificial intelligence is raising the bar yet again. Every competitor in communications and information technology now faces heightened disruption risk.“I regularly speak with many senior-level executives across the industry,” says Jeff Kagan. “Some clearly understand the risks, challenges, and growth opportunities better than others. However, with the pace of change accelerating and becoming more complicated due to AI, even experienced leaders struggle.”This is where the ICT Industry Analyst plays a critical role.Industry analysts provide their opinion and independent insight, strategic perspective, and market clarity. Through articles, columns, interviews, and research commentary, the analyst community helps:• Educate the marketplace• Interpret competitive shifts• Highlight emerging risks and opportunities• Support informed decision-makingIn an era of increasing noise and conflicting claims, objective analysis helps companies strengthen their market position while guiding investors and customers toward smarter decisions.The Leadership Question“As the past decade fades away, every company must find new ways to fuel its growth engine going forward. That is the central challenge,” says Kagan.• Who will lead in the AI-driven decade ahead?• What must vendors do to win?• How should B2B customers and consumers evaluate technology partners and platforms?The competitive landscape now includes traditional wireless leaders like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile; cable-based mobile and broadband entrants such as Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Optimum, and Cox Mobile; and powerful technology giants including Google, Microsoft, Dell, Meta and more.“Today, the marketplace is more complex and confusing than ever before,” Kagan adds. “Yet in this environment, there will be clear winners and losers. The question is: who will they be?”According to Kagan, strong Analyst Relations programs are no longer optional. They are strategic tools for companies seeking credibility, clarity, and competitive advantage in the decade ahead.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based ICT Industry Analyst, Columnist, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For more than 40 years, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into clear, practical insights for executives, investors, customers, and employees.Companies interested in including Jeff Kagan in their Industry Analyst Relations program may contact him directly.To view media coverage featuring Jeff Kagan, search “Jeff Kagan” on Google News.ContactJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jeff-kaganX (Twitter): x.com/jeffkagan# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.