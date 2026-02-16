Loadsure Deploys Five Sigma’s AI Claims Platform and Clive™ to Accelerate Freight Claims

Loadsure partners with Five Sigma to deploy AI-powered claims automation, reducing processing time and improving customer experience in freight insurance.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loadsure , a leading digital freight insurance Managing General Agent (MGA) and Lloyd’s coverholder serving North America and Europe, today announced that it has successfully deployed Five Sigma ’s AI-native Claims Management Platform and Clive™ , Five Sigma’s multi-agent AI claims expert, to modernize freight insurance claims processing.The deployment supports claims handling across Loadsure’s cargo, liability, and specialty freight insurance products in its North American market.Freight claims are often time-sensitive, and prolonged resolution timelines can create friction for shippers, brokers, and policyholders alike. Loadsure sought a modern claims solution built for scale that could handle high volumes, integrate seamlessly across workflows, and meet the specialized demands of freight insurance.Johnny McCord, CEO at Loadsure, said, “The partnership with Five Sigma, and the deployment of their AI Claims Platform and Clive™, is a powerful complement to Loadsure’s already sophisticated, AI-driven tech stack. We are building on our foundation as an Insurtech MGA to further accelerate and automate claims. This collaboration enhances our strong technological capabilities, ensuring our process remains at the cutting edge of speed and efficiency, which is essential for delivering the exceptional service our customers demand in the fast-moving freight industry.”Five Sigma’s AI Claims Management Platform and Clive™ supports the full claims lifecycle, from first notice of loss (FNOL) through resolution, with automation, workflow orchestration, and operational visibility designed to improve consistency and efficiency. The AI platform provides real-time guidance to Loadsure’s policyholders and brokers throughout the claims lifecycle.“Loadsure's forward-thinking approach to freight insurance with its unique insurance characteristics and risks, is what our solution is built for," said Oded Barak, Co-founder and CEO of Five Sigma. "After a year of partnership, we've proven that AI-native claims technology delivers real value in specialized freight insurance. This partnership demonstrates our ability to support the unique complexity of modern freight claims.”The successful deployment positions both companies to continue expanding AI-driven innovation across the freight insurance sector.About Five SigmaFive Sigma is a leading insurtech company providing AI-native claims management technology to P&C insurers, MGAs, TPAs, and reinsurers. Clive™, Five Sigma’s award-winning Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert, acts as an AI adjuster that works on any existing claims management system, or runs natively within Five Sigma’s proprietary, SaaS Claims Management System (CMS). Clive brings intelligence and automation to every stage of the claims process - automating routine tasks, dynamically planning claim handling, and advancing claims according to the insurer’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). Five Sigma’s customers report immediate and measurable cost savings, productivity gains, faster cycle time, improved accuracy, and a better experience for policyholders. For more information, visit fivesigmalabs.com.About LoadsureLoadsure is a leading provider of supply chain insurance coverage and a rapidly growing insurtech serving the North American and European markets. Through its innovative Holistic Freight Protection approach, Loadsure empowers shippers, freight professionals, insurance agents, and motor carriers to make informed decisions about supply-chain risks, safeguard their businesses with a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages, and quickly recover from loss through near real-time claims processing. Using advanced data analytics and AI, Loadsure generates accurately priced, tailored policies in seconds. Its platform integrates seamlessly into both SaaS and partner proprietary Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and loadboards, and was recognized by Insurance Insider as the 2024 Insurtech Product of the Year. Loadsure is a managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder. For more information, visit loadsure.net and stay up to date by following Loadsure on LinkedIn.

