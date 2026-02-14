Governor Mills Statement on Return of 136th Engineer Vertical Construction Company

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement celebrating the return of the Maine Army National Guard 136th Engineer Vertical Construction Company following their deployment to Saudi Arabia:

“Today, we proudly welcome home the soldiers of the 136th Engineer Vertical Construction Company following their deployment to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Their service strengthened our alliances, advanced the security and stability of our nation, and reflected the very best of Maine people. Returning on Valentine’s Day makes this homecoming especially meaningful as they reunite with the families and loved ones who supported them every step of the way. To Maine’s returning servicemembers — on behalf of a grateful state — welcome home.”