Governor Mills Statement on Return of 136th Engineer Vertical Construction Company
Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement celebrating the return of the Maine Army National Guard 136th Engineer Vertical Construction Company following their deployment to Saudi Arabia:
“Today, we proudly welcome home the soldiers of the 136th Engineer Vertical Construction Company following their deployment to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Their service strengthened our alliances, advanced the security and stability of our nation, and reflected the very best of Maine people. Returning on Valentine’s Day makes this homecoming especially meaningful as they reunite with the families and loved ones who supported them every step of the way. To Maine’s returning servicemembers — on behalf of a grateful state — welcome home.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.