Live Whole Health #309: Natural pain relief

Ready for a better way to manage your low back pain—no pills required? Gentle yoga might help! In 2017, the American College of Physicians shared a guideline for treating low back pain. They recommend trying non-drug options first for long lasting back pain.

Low back pain is very common. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says that about 80% of adults will have it at some point. It’s a major reason people miss work or see a doctor.

Yoga is one of the first treatments recommended for both short and long-term low back pain.

Give it a try!

Slow, gentle yoga can be a great first step toward feeling better. Danielle Olauson, a yoga instructor and Whole Health Employee Well‑being coordinator at the Portland VA Medical Center, shares a 12‑minute yoga routine that only requires a chair. The video starts with a simple introduction to yoga and focuses on breathing and easy movements. She also teaches three common yoga poses that work for people of all body types and experience levels.

Complementary and Integrative Health offers alternatives

To learn more about yoga and other complementary and integrative health (CIH) services at VA, visit the Complementary and Integrative Health website. If you want to talk about low back pain or find out which CIH services are available near you, contact your local Whole Health Facility Point of Contact.