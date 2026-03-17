Primus Mural Community Paint Day

The Community is invited to help create a mural honoring a formerly enslaved man in Norwich, CT, and his family's Revolutionary and Civil war service.

NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alex Breanne Corporation is proud to announce a Community Paint Day on April 18 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Residents of all ages are invited to take part in the creation of a powerful storytelling mural honoring Primus, a man formerly enslaved in Norwich, Connecticut, and generations of his descendants who served this nation with courage and distinction. This special event is presented in collaboration with UCFS Healthcare, the Norwich Historical Society, Public Art for Racial Justice Education (PARJE), and the NAACP Norwich Branch.

— 𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔 𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗖𝗬 𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗛 —

Primus was captured in The Gambia in the early 18th century, torn from his mother and forced onto a slave ship where he discovered his father had also been taken. His father died during the brutal Middle Passage, and Primus arrived in America alone. Enslaved in Norwich, he built a family with his wife Venus and planted roots that would grow into a remarkable lineage of service.

His son, Job Lathrop, served in the Revolutionary War while still enslaved—crossing the Delaware with General George Washington to fight in the Battle of Trenton. Generations later, two of Primus’s second great-grandsons served in the Civil War as members of the 29th Connecticut Colored Regiment.

The mural will depict Primus’s journey—from The Gambia to Norwich—and celebrate his family’s enduring contributions to American history. It will stand as a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and the deep historical roots of Norwich’s African American community.

— 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗗𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗦 —

📅 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: April 18, 2026

⏰ 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

🕙 𝗦𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦: 10 AM, 11 AM, and 12 PM

📍 𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: 47 Town Street, Norwich, CT (indoors)

👉 𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘!

Participants may sign up for as many sessions as they like. No artistic experience is necessary. Professional artists will be on hand to guide participants through the process. Participants will paint on a specialized fabric material called polytab, which will later be installed as part of the outdoor mural on the UCFS building at 55 Town Street. The completed mural will face the African American section of the Norwichtown Cemetery—the likely resting place of Primus and Venus—connecting past and present in a visible and meaningful way.

Everyone is welcome to participate; minors must be accompanied by an adult.

— 𝗕𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬! —

This Community Paint Day is more than an art event—it is an opportunity to honor history, uplift untold stories, and come together in reflection, creativity, and unity.

For additional information, please contact the Alex Breanne Corporation.

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