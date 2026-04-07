Genealogist John Mills Brings the Story of Primus to Life at Connecticut’s Old State House

The Narrative of Primus Book Cover

From enslavement to legacy—John Mills launches The Narrative of Primus at Connecticut’s Old State House, telling a story centuries in the making.

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genealogist and historian John Mills will host the official book launch event for his debut work, The Narrative of Primus: A Lineage Woven into America’s History, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Connecticut's Old State House in Hartford, CT.

Officially releasing on April 21, The Narrative of Primus reconstructs the life of an enslaved African boy brought to colonial Connecticut and traces the generations of his descendants who fought in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and beyond. Through meticulous genealogical research and analysis of primary sources, Mills brings forward a story that has largely remained untold. The book can be purchased prior to the event here.

While not a direct descendant of Primus, Mills is himself a descendant of enslaved Americans and approaches this work with both scholarly rigor and a deeply informed personal perspective. His research reflects a broader commitment to uncovering and sharing the histories of those whose lives were often excluded from traditional narratives.

“This work is about restoring visibility to lives that history too often left in the margins,” said Mills. “Primus’s story—and the stories of his descendants—help us better understand both the promise and the contradictions of America’s founding.”

The choice of venue underscores the significance of the work. The Connecticut Old State House, one of the oldest state houses in the nation, serves as a powerful setting to reflect on the early ideals of American democracy and the individuals whose experiences were not fully represented within them.

The April 29 event will include a brief author talk, a reading, and an opportunity for attendees to engage directly with Mills and purchase signed copies of the book.

This event is free. Please REGISTER HERE!

Event Details:

What: Book Launch Event for The Narrative of Primus

Who: Author John Mills

When: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Connecticut Old State House

About the Author:

John Mills is a dedicated genealogist and president of the Alex Breanne Corporation, a Connecticut-based non-profit focused on research into the formerly enslaved. John is known for his meticulous research and deep passion for uncovering family histories. With years of experience, he has helped many individuals uncover ancestral connections. His commitment to accuracy and detail has earned him a reputation as a trusted expert in genealogical circles. His notable contributions to the field have garnered recognition, including an exposé in The Washington Post, an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and multiple interviews with famed Civil Rights attorney Areva Martin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.