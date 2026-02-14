RE: i 89 North near mm73
The other closures have cleared up, however Southbound at mile marker 81 in Willison will be down to one lane while they remove another vehicle.
89 is down to one lane at mm 68.8 in Bolton on the NB side
Traffic alert – I 89 N near mm 73
I 89 near mile marker 73 area, give or take a couple miles, there are multiple crashes and slide-offs in the area.
This is expected to last approx. for 30min to one hour. All resources are on scene and more are on the way. Updates will be provided as appropriate. There has not been any formal lane closures yet.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
