South Carolina measles outbreak at 950 cases

The South Carolina measles outbreak has grown to 950 cases, the state’s Department of Public Health reported Feb. 13. Of those, 246 cases are under age 5, 611 cases are from age 6-17, 82 cases are age 18 or older, and the ages of 11 cases are unknown. Since Jan. 1, 910 confirmed measles cases nationwide have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccination status of 94% of cases is classified as unvaccinated or unknown.

