H-1 Widening continuous weekend closure canceled
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces to drivers the cancelation of the planned continuous closure and all related closures this weekend. The closures had been planned from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, through 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 16, on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Middle Street merge and the Likelike Highway off-ramp.
Due to the excavation and discovery of the water line location further off the road than previously planned, it was decided that work to construct the new 36-inch water line could be completed in the shoulder on both sides of the freeway during daytime hours.
The Interstate Route H-1 Eastbound Improvements, Ola Lane Overpass to Likelike Highway off-ramp project is designed to improve safety and efficiency on the freeway by eliminating a merge and adding emergency shoulders. The Gulick Avenue Overpass, which currently offers the lowest vertical clearance on O‘ahu, will be rehabilitated through the project and will gain approximately 6 inches in height.
The estimated completion date for the Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvements Project is October 2027, weather permitting. For more information, please view the project website at https://h1widening.com/
For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.
