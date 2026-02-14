State Senate passes wildfire grant program bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Senate passed a bill Friday night to establish a voluntary wildfire mitigation grant program by a 37-11 vote.

Senate Bill 6079, requested by Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer and prime sponsored by Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D – Spokane), aims to reduce insurance policy non-renewals and cancellations due to wildfire risk.

The bill would create the Strengthen Washington Homes grant program to fund wildfire mitigation measures based on the Insurance Institute of Home and Business Safety’s (IBHS) standards. It was one of the recommendations from the Wildfire mitigation and resiliency standards work group, which was co-chaired by Kuderer and Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove over the summer.

Several states, including Alabama, have implemented similar programs using IBHS standards to reduce claims from extreme weather events. Washington’s pilot program would be funded by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s regulatory funds and would have no impact on the state budget.

“These are science-backed mitigation standards that lead to fewer losses, meaning healthier underwriting and more insurable homes,” Kuderer said. “This pilot program gives us time to evaluate cost, effectiveness, and implementation before any broader funding decision is made.”

Kuderer added that the home-hardening program would complement the Department of Natural Resources’ Wildfire Ready Neighbors program and additional work from Tribal, state, and local partners.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.