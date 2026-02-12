Preventive services protections bill passes Washington state House of Representatives

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Legislation protecting preventive services passed the Washington state House of Representatives on Wednesday, Feb. 11, by a 57-39 vote.

House Bill 2242, requested by Gov. Bob Ferguson and Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer, maintains access to preventive services without cost-sharing for people who choose to use them. Washington residents have had access to no-cost preventive services since 2010.

“Many of these services help with early detection of serious medical issues. People who choose to use these benefits do so to help keep themselves and their loved ones healthy,” Kuderer said. “They depend on the recommendations coming from highly trained medical experts, not those made in response to political pressures.

Currently, those preventive services are based on recommendations from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the U.S. Preventive Health Services Task Force, and the Health Resources and Services Administration. The federal government recently narrowed access to certain vaccines.

HB 2242, sponsored by Rep. Dan Bronoske (D–Lakewood), changes state law to tie the coverage of vaccines to recommendations from the Washington state Department of Health. The bill sets the coverage standards for other preventive services based on recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Health Task Force and Health Resources and Services Administration, effective on June 30, 2025.

“Guaranteeing access to preventative services for health conditions diagnosed and treated early are key to maintaining quality of life and lowering overall costs,” said Rep. Bronoske, adding that the preventive health services include well-child visits, cancer screenings, immunizations, and chronic disease management.

A companion bill — Senate Bill 5967, sponsored by Sen. Annette Cleveland (D-Vancouver) — awaits a vote by the full Senate.

The Department of Health and Kuderer’s office would be responsible for implementing the new law, should it pass.