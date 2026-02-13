Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellowship Recipient Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Dr. DeeDee M. Bennett Gayle as the recipient of the Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellowship, in honor of one of New York State's most treasured civil rights and public education leaders. Dr. Bennett Gayle is an Associate Professor at the State University of New York at Albany and a member of the 2024 fellowship class for SUNY Leadership Institutes.

“Dr. Hazel Dukes was a tireless force in the fight for civil rights and equality in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “She is dearly missed, and I am honored to pay tribute to her legacy through the recognition of this year’s fellow and ensure Dr. Dukes’ vital work continues to inspire New Yorkers for generations to come.”

The Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellow, who is selected from SUNY Leadership Institute alumni, embodies the values, accomplishments, passion, and dedication to diversity, equity, and justice that defined Dr. Dukes’ career and life. Dr. Dukes was President of the NAACP New York State Conference and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, a member of the NAACP Executive Committee and various NAACP board sub-committees. She was a former member of the SUNY Board of Trustees.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Dr. Dukes was a driving force for equality and human rights, working tirelessly for generations of New Yorkers to have opportunities for upward mobility. I congratulate Dr. Bennett Gayle on this well-earned recognition, and I look forward to seeing how her work continues to uphold Dr. Dukes’ life and legacy of leadership and service.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “SUNY is honored to join Governor Hochul and celebrate Dr. Dukes, who dedicated every waking moment so each generation would have a path to pursue their dreams. We are pleased to recognize Dr. Bennett Gayle for her hard work and commitment to uplifting Dr. Dukes’ legacy of civil rights and equality for all New Yorkers.”

As part of the New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislators’ 55th annual legislative conference, SUNY also announced the next Director in Residence for SUNY's Leadership Institutes, Dr. Leonardo Falcón, Tenured Assistant Professor of History and Latin American Studies and Coordinator of Latin American Studies, Nassau Community College. The Director in Residence is a rotating position that supports the planning, coordination, and execution of the leadership program activities and gains hands-on experience in program management, governance structures, and operational workflows.

About Hazel Dukes Fellow DeeDee M. Bennett Gayle

Dr. DeeDee M. Bennett Gayle is an Associate Professor in the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity (CEHC) at the State University of New York at Albany, and the lead director of the Extreme Events, Social Equity, and Technology Lab. Her research broadly examines the influence and integration of advanced technologies on the practice of emergency management and for use by vulnerable populations, in particular older adults, people with disabilities, as well as racial and ethnic minorities. Her studies have also focused on workforce development and participation in disaster management fields. Dr. Bennett-Gayle has led several research grants and contracts, including from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Homeland Security. Employing experimental designs, qualitative one-on-one and focus group interviews, and quantitative survey analysis, her research explores ways to increase disaster preparedness, reduce vulnerability, and shorten recovery — primarily in the United States. Her work spans all hazards, focused on micro-level impacts from tornadoes, hurricanes, extreme winter weather, infectious diseases, wildfires, and flooding, among others. As an alumna of the SUNY Leads program, Dr. Bennett Gayle holds a PhD in Fire and Emergency Management from Oklahoma State University; and a MS in public policy and BS in Electrical Engineering, both from Georgia Institute of Technology.

About SUNY’s Leadership Institutes

SUNY's Leadership Institutes are designed for faculty and administrative professionals from all backgrounds on a leadership trajectory at their respective institutions who are committed to supporting the success of all students, including those who experience significant barriers to higher education. SUNY's Leadership Institutes incorporate the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leadership Institute, Black Leadership Institute, Disability Support Leadership Institute, and Hispanic Leadership Institute. Eligibility is open to all faculty and staff who have spent at least one year employed within the SUNY system, including SUNY's colleges and universities, and at least three years of higher education. Leadership institute fellow candidates are selected based on their proven leadership and administrative experience, and evidence of their dedicated pursuit toward a higher education career in administrative and leadership roles within SUNY.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state's only college of optometry, 12 Educational Opportunity Centers, over 30 ATTAIN digital literacy labs, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.7 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2025, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.