Improving Health Equity Through Choose Healthy Life

Choose Healthy Life Founder and Board Chair Debra Fraser-Howze said, “Governor Hochul’s continued investment in Choose Healthy Life reflects a deep commitment to addressing the health challenges facing Black New Yorkers. Through a unique public-private partnership with the State, Black churches, and Quest Diagnostics, we are able to deliver high-quality, no-cost health services directly into trusted community settings—expanding access, improving outcomes, and saving lives across New York.”

United Way of New York City President and CEO Grace Bonilla said, “We are incredibly proud to have served as the implementation partner for Choose Healthy Life since its inception. United Way of New York City has a longstanding track record of incubating and scaling high-impact initiatives that meet pressing community needs. This partnership reflects what is possible when nonprofits, community-based organizations, and government work in true collaboration to drive innovation and address complex problems. It has been an honor to stand alongside Choose Healthy Life and Governor Hochul to ensure that New York families have dignified access to the care and support they deserve.”

Choose Healthy Life President and CEO Rev. Kimberly L. Williams said, “This funding commitment and transition mark a new chapter for Choose Healthy Life. Governor Hochul’s continued investment affirms the impact of this work, and our partnership with United Way of New York City laid the foundation for long-term sustainability. Together, we are strengthening the bridge between science and the trusted relationships of the Black church to deliver meaningful results across New York.”

Choose Healthy Life Clergy Council Co-Chair Bishop Leah D. Daughtry said, “For generations, the Black church has been a trusted place of leadership, care, and refuge. With support from Governor Hochul and United Way of New York City, that trust continues to guide how health care reaches our communities. Choose Healthy Life is honored to build on that legacy.”