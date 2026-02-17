CDM Inc. Appoints David Kurowski as New Finance Director

David Kurowski Named CDM Inc. Finance Director

TURSERSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDM, Inc., a full line distributor of interconnect products, and manufacturer of engineered cable assemblies and fabricated metalworks, announced David Kurowski has been named its new Finance Director. Mr. Kurowski brings with him a depth of expertise in the development and implementation of strategic corporate fiscal management initiatives which align with CDM’s growth, profitability, and quality goals.In the newly created position, Mr. Kurowski will assume a pivotal role in development and execution, along with the oversight of CDM’s short- and long-term financial goals. Responsibilities include the implementation of systems to optimize cash-flow management, capital planning, plus reinforcing banking, and auditing relationships. He further is tasked to ensure compliance with US GAP to confirm financial information is consistent as well as accurately reported.“We are extremely excited to welcome David to CDM’s leadership team, especially as we continue to expand our interconnect and value-added services offerings,” stated Andrew Shears, VP of Operations and Finance of CDM. “His experience on top of commitment to excellence in corporate finance and strategy, are wholly aligned with those of CDM. We all look forward to working with him, plus are confident he will perform an integral role in CDM’s continual growth and profitability.“It’s very exciting to have joined CDM at this pivotal phase in their growth and expansion.” said Mr. Kurowski. “CDM’s long-standing reputation for delivering best-in-class interconnect products and services, together with their corporate culture and core values are unparalleled. I look forward to playing a key role in the company’s continued success.”About CDM CDM Inc. , founded in 1993, specializes in the distribution of interconnect products, together with the manufacturing of engineered cable assemblies and fabricated metalworks. The company is headquartered in Southern New Jersey, where it operates from a 43,000 square foot, state-of-the-art distribution, and manufacturing facility. CDM further maintains a 51,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Salisbury, MD, as well as regional sales offices in Texas, Alabama, and Florida. In providing unsurpassed customer service and technical support, CDM has become a valued partner to leading military contractors, aircraft manufacturers, communications providers, and medical diagnostic equipment leaders.Connect with CDM Incorporated:### ### ###PHOTO CAPTIONDavid Kurowski named CDM, Inc.’s new Finance DirectorCDM Inc.130 American Blvd.Turnersville, NJ 08012856-740-1200; Fax: 856-740-0500 sales@cdmincorporated.comContact: Robert Grzib robertgrzib@cdmincorporated.com

