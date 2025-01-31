CDM INC. NOW ENGINEERS PHASE MATCHED RF JUMPER CABLE ASSEMBLIES IN-HOUSE

CDM's in-house absolute and relative phase matching capabilities target jumper cable assemblies in mission-critical RF systems

Materials, Match Testing and Final Assembly Processes Ensure Precision, Consistent Phase Relationship Between Cable Sets

TURNERSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDM Inc., a full line distributor of interconnect products, and manufacturer of engineered cable assemblies and fabricated metalworks, today announced in-house absolute and relative phase matching capabilities for the design and manufacture of jumper cable assemblies. Critical in RF systems, the phase matching process ensures each set of precision-tested cables meets applications’ cable length, dielectric material as well as temperature specifications. CDM’s new phase matching program uniquely provides customers with a single resource for design, material requirements, testing and final assembly.CDM’s phase matched RF jumper cable assemblies are widely specified in aerospace and military, radar technology, healthcare equipment, and communications systems applications in which a set of cables support a consistent phase relationship to ensure signals reach the same point in the wave cycle. These assemblies are commonly engineered for employment in phased array antennas, high-speed digital interconnects, military and aerospace radar technology, healthcare equipment, test, and measurement equipment, along with satellite communications.Types of phase matching offered include absolute phase matching, in which each cable in the assembly is matched to a specified phase value, along with relative phase matching, wherein cables in each set are matched to each other, but not necessarily set to a specified absolute phase. CDM identifies and sources the specified cable lengths, dielectric materials, plus temperature parameters, which are the primary factors affecting phase matching. CDM currently employs Rohde & Schwarz test equipment including a ZNL20 Vector Analyzer, frequency range 5kHz to 20 GHz., and Rohde & Schwarz ZNLE Vector Analyzer, frequency range 100kHz to 20 GHz. All assembly work and phase match testing take place at CDM’s Turnersville, NJ, manufacturing facility.About CDMCDM Inc., founded in 1993, specializes in the distribution of interconnect products, together with the manufacturing of engineered cable assemblies and fabricated metalworks. The company is headquartered in Southern New Jersey, where it operates from a 43,000 square foot, state-of-the-art distribution, and manufacturing facility. CDM further maintains a 51,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Salisbury, MD, as well as regional sales offices in Texas, Alabama, and Florida. In providing unsurpassed customer service and technical support, CDM has become a valued partner to leading military contractors, aircraft manufacturers, communications providers, and medical diagnostic equipment leaders.

