Immersive Leadership Model Accelerates Growth Through 40 Short, Powerful ‘Moments’

BOS-UP Moments features short, interactive “Moments” designed for founders, executives and fast-moving teams who need insight they can apply immediately. Bestselling author Scott Abbott is the founder and CEO of BOS-UP Coaching Solution & Academy, Straticos and PHASE4 Investments.

Executive coach and bestselling author Scott Abbott's new interactive resource is designed to inspire and recharge readers across career stages and settings.

If you’re building a great business, leading a team, coaching others, navigating pressure or simply striving to become the best, most grounded version of yourself, this book is made for you.” — Executive coach and bestselling author Scott Abbott

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanization. Accountability. Consequences. These, plus 37 other concepts that can make or break career momentum, come to life one concise, interactive capsule at a time in the distinctive new book, BOS-UP Moments: Field Guide to Prosper in Business, Work & Life, from executive coach and bestselling author Scott Abbott.

No lengthy chapters. No abstract theories. Just 40 short, immersive experiences that blend written insights with visual cues and QR-linked videos. BOS-UP Moments is designed to engage readers directly, turning wisdom into participation rather than passive consumption.

Calling BOS-UP Moments “the connective tissue between business operating systems … and real-world experience,” Abbott explains that the book focuses squarely on the human side of great leadership. He’s talking about the soft skills, self-awareness and mindset needed for meaningful development and growth.

Here’s What Makes BOS-UP Moments Different:

• Practical, Not Theoretical: No long chapters. No jargon-heavy frameworks. Just focused leadership moments that can be applied immediately.

• Designed for the Modern Workforce: Short reads. Video integration. Flexible usage. Ideal for hybrid, remote and in-person teams.

• Inclusive and Human-Centered: Insights translate beyond the workplace, supporting communication, confidence, self-awareness and emotional intelligence in work and life.

• Affordable and Scalable: One resource. Endless applications. A fraction of the cost of a traditional training program.

From classrooms and training programs to leadership teams and individual growth plans, BOS-UP Moments is built for students entering their first roles and executives guiding complex organizations alike — supporting clearer thinking, stronger communication and more intentional leadership at every career stage.

“Every moment helps transform you from who you are into who you want to be,” Abbott added. “If you’re building a great business, leading a team, coaching others, navigating pressure or simply striving to become the best, most grounded version of yourself, this book is made for you. And the magic inside it is real.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Best-selling author Scott Abbott is the founder and CEO of BOS-UP Coaching Solution & Academy, Straticos and PHASE4 Investments. With more than 30 years of experience launching, scaling, advising and acquiring companies, Abbott has partnered with startups, global brands and Fortune 1000 firms — helping teams generate billions in revenue and navigate both breakthroughs and setbacks. A finalist for the E&Y Technology Entrepreneur of the Year Award and former Entrepreneur in Residence at Indiana University Kelley School of Business, he is also a Fast Company Executive Board member, top-rated podcast host and author of three bestselling books.

For more information, please visit www.scottabbottabc.com.

BOS-UP Moments: Field Guide to Prosper in Business, Work & Life

Publisher: BOS-UP Publishing

Release Date: November 20, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8273631236

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G1HRVSDX

View the trailer here:

