Woven Creative Team Honored with 2026 Pharma Choice Awards

Photo of Dennis Leahy, Woven's Chief Creative Officer

Dennis Leahy, Chief Creative Officer

A photo of Jeanne Martel, CEO of Woven Health Collective

Jeanne Martel, Woven's CEO

Industry professionals recognize excellence in branding and public health awareness.

Our North Star is always the same—craft work that feels human, urgent, and unforgettable.”
— Dennis Leahy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woven Health Collective announced that the company has earned two prestigious PM360 Pharma Choice Awards, which recognize the year’s most impactful life sciences creative as voted on by industry peers and PM360 readers.

The wins span both corporate branding and public health communications, underscoring Woven’s commitment to translating complex science and urgent health needs into work that moves people to action.

“The Pharma Choice Awards are decided by the people who live and breathe this industry every day, which makes these wins especially rewarding,” said Dennis Leahy, Chief Creative Officer, Woven Health Collective. “Our North Star is always the same—craft work that feels human, urgent, and unforgettable. This recognition signals that the industry is truly feeling the impact.”

Award categories and winning campaigns:
• Self Promotion/Corporate Campaign – 2026 Gold: “New Name. Same Heart.”
• Variety – 2026 Silver: “988 Suicide Prevention Hotline”

“Being recognized for both our commercial branding work and our commitment to public health is especially meaningful because it reflects the full spectrum of how we show up for our clients and communities,” said Jeanne Martel, CEO of Woven Health Collective. “These honors affirm that when we combine rigorous science, deep empathy, and bold creativity, we can build brands that endure and campaigns that may help save lives.”

Vin Keane
Woven Health Collective
vin.keane@wovenhc.com

Contact
Vin Keane
Woven Health Collective vin.keane@wovenhc.com
Company/Organization
Woven Health Collective
40 Fulton Street, 9th Flr
New York, New York, 10038
United States
+1 970-389-7552
About

Woven is a creative, communications, and strategy company that partners with biopharma clients to elevate complex science into powerful stories that drive impact. With a unified approach, deep health care expertise, and cutting-edge technology, Woven delivers novel, client-centric solutions across the product lifecycle. Visit wovenhc.com for more information.

Woven's Capabilities

