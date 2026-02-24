Woven Health Collective Redefines How Breakthrough Therapies Reach Patients with ‘Imagination Through Science™’ Campaign

Introducing Imagination Through Science When you weave Imagination Through Science, you don’t just launch a brand—you create a world. Dennis Leahy, Woven's Chief Creative Officer

Novel approach to science elevates it into culture-shaping creativity that feels as vital and visceral as the breakthroughs it represents.

Science doesn’t limit creativity. It fuels it.” — Dennis Leahy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when health care audiences are inundated with data but starved for meaning, Woven’s approach reframes science not as something to be explained, but as something to be felt—a creative force capable of moving brands, shaping culture, and restoring humanity to the moments that matter most.

“Our clients navigate sophisticated science and ambitious launches to provide hope for patients who often have had no treatment options available to them. They need a partner who can marry science and creativity in a way that embeds the patient in everything it does,” said Jeanne Martel, Woven’s CEO. “This campaign shows when you harmonize data and design with heart, you don’t just explain, you deliver something people can actually feel.”

Too often, scientific and creative work is developed in sequence; accurate, compliant, and ultimately forgettable. Woven’s philosophy rejects that model entirely, insisting that imagination and evidence belong in the same room from the very beginning.

“Science doesn’t limit creativity. It fuels it,” said Dennis Leahy, Chief Creative Officer at Woven. “When imagination is present from day one, data becomes emotion, mechanisms become movement, and brands stop sounding like everyone else. Imagination Through Science™ is our declaration that breakthrough ideas demand both rigor and wonder—and that the most powerful work lives at their intersection.”

The campaign brings this philosophy to life across trade media, digital platforms, and industry events, showcasing how Woven designs identities, campaigns, and immersive brand worlds that transform launches into living experiences for health care professionals, patients, and caregivers.

“This isn’t just a campaign. It’s a proprietary way of working,” said Courtney Kaprelian, President of Woven Health Collective. “In an environment where HCPs are overwhelmed and attention is scarce, brands have to earn their place. By anchoring storytelling in science and expressing it through modern, multichannel creativity, we help our clients move beyond awareness and into relevance, resonance, and real impact.”

At its core, Imagination Through Science™ is a belief system—one that treats science as a beginning, not a boundary, and creativity as a responsibility, not an embellishment.

To learn more, visit https://www.wovenhc.com.

