Ice and Winter Road Openings Underway

February 13, 2026

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner reminded motorists to check Saskatchewan's road information service for the latest condition and allowable weights of provincial ice and winter roads.

"The Highway Hotline is an important tool to check before heading out," Gartner said. "These temporary roads provide important transportation links, which is key for remote northern communities, businesses, and industries."

The approximately 90 km Fond du Lac to Uranium City route remains closed as of Feb. 12.

The approximately 85 km Stony Rapids to Fond du Lac route, which includes an overland portion, opened Jan. 29, 2026 to light loads.

The approximately 52 km route from Cumberland House east to the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border opened Jan. 16, 2026 to light loads.

The approximately 2 km Riverhurst ice road remains closed as of Feb. 12.

The status of these provincial routes and related restrictions are available on the Highway Hotline interactive map.

Wollaston Lake's approximately 50 km ice road will not open this season. A temporary private overland road is being used to access the community.

Construction of ice and seasonal roads typically begins in January with openings occurring in February and closures by late March. These timelines vary from year to year based on weather conditions.

