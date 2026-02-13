It's Playtime at Government House This Family Day

CANADA, February 13 - Released on February 13, 2026

Get ready for a fun filled Family Day. Bring your family and friends to Government House for games, laughter and memorable moments. Visit Monday, February 16 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. With a variety of activities planned throughout the day, there's something for everyone - and it's free!

"Day-to-day life can be hectic, and we can miss out on important connections with family and friends," Provincial Capital Commission Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "Family Day at Government House provides an opportunity for people to learn, have fun and spend quality time together."

Challenge someone to a board game or four! There are dozens of games to choose from in our boardgame room. Next, all the world's a stage - for the next generation of Saskatchewan's theatrical superstars. Kids are invited to hone their acting chops with workshops from the Globe Theatre.

Watch and participate in puppet shows put on by Wide Open Children's Theatre, fun for kids and adults alike. Wide Open Theatre is proud to present More Munsch!, a puppet-powered compilation of three Robert Munsch stories. Expect bold characters, unexpected twists and a whole lot of fun in this family-friendly celebration of storytelling and silliness. Performances at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the Amédée Forget Museum and check out the newest exhibit in the Queen Elizabeth II Art Gallery. There is always something to see and do at Government House.

For more information, visit: https://governmenthousesk.ca/events/family-day-at-government-house.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs and collaborative partnerships.

-30-

