Entrusted Legacy Law Recognized in Allegheny & Chester County

WARRENDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrusted Legacy Law, a woman-owned estate planning firm serving families across Pennsylvania, has been recognized by BusinessRate as a Top 3 Law Firm in Allegheny County and a Top 5 Law Firm in Chester County for 2025. These rankings reflect the firm’s strong client experience, consistent review quality, and reliable community reputation.BusinessRate evaluates firms using its BusinessRate Score, an algorithm that measures:Historical Reliability: lifetime Google Review performanceCurrent Momentum: service quality over the last 90 daysSentiment Quality: depth and authenticity of written client feedbackThese data points allow families to compare estate planning firms based on consistent, public-facing service, not nominations or paid submissions.“Families want estate planning to be clear, human, and protective, not cold or confusing,” said Ashley Sharek, Founder and Managing Attorney.“Being recognized in both Allegheny County and Chester County reinforces our mission: to give parents, blended families , and busy professionals a plan they understand and can trust.”“We design everything around removing friction and overwhelm,” said COO Jenna Johns.“These rankings confirm that our communication, transparency, and client-education model is working for families across Pennsylvania.”Entrusted Legacy Law focuses on estate planning built around:Clear education and guidanceSupport for blended families and new parents Long-term planning that adapts as life changesLocal, Pennsylvania-specific legal expertiseThe firm’s recognition in two separate counties underscores its growing statewide authority and its commitment to delivering reliable, family-centered estate planning services.For more information, visit EntrustedLegacy.law.

