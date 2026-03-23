Entrusted Legacy Law Founder Ashley Sharek Named Among ‘Most Influential Lawyers’ in USA Today Feature

Ashley Sharek

USA Today feature highlights her leadership, peer-recognized expertise, and client-focused impact in estate, probate, and family law across the region.

WARRENDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrusted Legacy Law is pleased to announce that Founder and Managing Attorney Ashley Sharek has been recognized by Lawyers of Distinction as one of the "Most Influential Lawyers" of 2025. This prestigious distinction was officially featured in the November 7th, 2025, edition of USA Today, highlighting legal professionals who have demonstrated a high degree of peer recognition and professional competence within their respective practice areas.Based in Warrendale and serving families throughout Western Pennsylvania, Entrusted Legacy Law has established a reputation for excellence in estate planning, probate, and elder law. The inclusion in the USA Today national feature underscores the firm’s commitment to providing sophisticated legal counsel and its growing influence within the regional legal community.Objective Validation of Professional ExcellenceThe Most Influential Lawyers list is compiled by Lawyers of Distinction, an organization that utilizes a rigorous objective evaluation process to identify top legal talent. Nominees are vetted based on a variety of factors, including case results, honors and awards, Google reviews, professional associations, and educational background.Unlike many industry accolades that rely solely on popularity, this recognition serves as a third-party validation of an attorney’s standing among their peers and their impact on the legal profession. For a boutique firm like Entrusted Legacy Law, the national exposure in USA Today highlights the caliber of legal expertise available to residents in the Greater Pittsburgh area.A Mission-Driven Approach to Private Client Services"At Entrusted Legacy Law, our mission has always been to transform the way families experience the legal system during some of their most significant life transitions," said Ashley Sharek, Founder and Managing Attorney. "Being recognized among such a distinguished group of colleagues is a testament to our team’s dedication to our clients. This honor reinforces our belief that providing clarity and peace of mind through proactive planning is not just a service, but a profound responsibility to the families and business owners we represent."The firm’s approach is rooted in the philosophy that legal counsel should be accessible, educational, and tailored to the unique dynamics of each household. Whether navigating the complexities of a blended family's estate or guiding an executor through the probate process, the firm prioritizes long-term security over short-term transactions.Serving the Community with DistinctionsEntrusted Legacy Law serves a diverse clientele, including retirees seeking to preserve their wealth, professionals managing complex assets, and business owners planning for succession. The firm’s methodology differs from traditional practices by focusing heavily on client education and the human element of the law. By addressing the emotional and logistical realities of estate and family matters, the firm helps clients avoid the common pitfalls of "cookie-cutter" legal documents.The significance of this recognition extends beyond the firm itself; it assists potential clients in identifying trustworthy legal providers in a crowded marketplace. In a field as sensitive as estate planning and elder law, third-party endorsements from reputable organizations provide families with the confidence that they are partnering with a firm held to the highest professional standards.About Entrusted Legacy LawEntrusted Legacy Law is a premier law firm located in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, specializing in Estate Planning, Probate, and Elder Law. The firm is dedicated to helping families navigate the legal complexities of wealth transfer and domestic relations with compassion and precision. Serving clients throughout Pennsylvania, Entrusted Legacy Law focuses on building lasting legacies through strategic planning and dedicated advocacy.For more information, please visit www.entrustedlegacy.law Media Contact: Entrusted Legacy Law 100 Pinewood Lane, Suite #303 Warrendale, PA 15086

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