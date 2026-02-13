Toborlife AI Launches Unitree H2 Humanoid Robot Pre-Order

Unitree H2 Destiny Awakening

Toborlife AI announces the upcoming availability of the Unitree H2 humanoid robot in the North American market.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toborlife AI, the Official Partner and Developer of Unitree Robotics, recently announced the upcoming availability of the Unitree H2 Humanoid Robot. The Unitree H2 is a full-size humanoid robot that bridges the gap between industrial utility and the aesthetics of human-scale motion. The Unitree H2 version starts at a price point of $40,900, and the Edu versions start at $68,900.

One highlight of the Unitree H2 is its human-scale proportions, standing approximately 6 ft tall and weighing 154 lbs. Unlike other humanoid models, G1 and R1, the H2 introduces a bionic head with facial features. With 31 Degrees of Freedom (DOF), including a 3-DOF waist and 7-DOF arms, the H2 exhibits fluid, expressive movement. It is capable of everything from complex martial arts to precise industrial manipulation.

Key Features of the Unitree H2 Humanoid Robot:

- Exceptional Arm Payload & Power: Equipped with high-torque actuators delivering up to 360 N·m in the legs and 120 N·m in the arms, allowing for a rated arm payload at the peak of 33 lbs approximately.

- Bionic Interaction & Vision: Features a human-like aesthetic with a bionic face and a humanoid binocular wide-field-of-view camera system, supported by an array of microphones and high-power speakers for natural voice interaction.

- Advanced AI Computing: Integrated with an Intel Core i5 platform for base operations, with the H2 Edu version supporting secondary development and high-power modules up to NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor (2,070 TOPS).

- Materials Used in Construction: Constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum, titanium alloy, and high-strength engineering plastics to ensure durability.

- Extended Operational Endurance: Quick-release 15Ah smart battery provides approximately 3 hours of runtime, supported by Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and OTA intelligent upgrades.

Availability

The Unitree H2 and H2 Edu are now available for pre-order with a deposit of $2,500 through the official Toborlife AI website. The H2 is expected to begin phased deliveries in North America starting in April 2026. Prospective customers can contact Toborlife AI to discuss configuration options for dexterous hand attachments. For more information on how to buy H2 robot units or need further consultation with our expert, please contact us at sales@toborlife.ai or (408) 409-4061.

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California. Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As an authorized developer and distributor of Unitree Robotics and creators of our own Tobor Harness™ Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.ai.

