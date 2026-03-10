Governor Hochul Announces North Country Winners of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 400 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Ogdensburg

At the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers sits the City of Ogdensburg, one of New York State’s geographic gems with seven miles of waterfront, an international airport and a direct connection to Canada. At the core of the city is a compact and walkable downtown that holds both cultural and civic treasures, including the Ogdensburg Public Library, the Frederic Remington Art Museum, City Hall and waterfront recreation spaces, all within reach of one another, forming a living ecosystem of art, ambition and community spirit. Now, on the cusp of transformational investment, Ogdensburg stands poised to write a new chapter: a revitalized waterfront married to a thriving historic downtown, where new housing, retail and hospitality will activate the river’s edge and enhanced streetscapes will invite residents and visitors to experience the full downtown corridor. Having already laid the groundwork for this investment by restoring landmarks, modernizing infrastructure and uniting the community around a shared vision for the City’s future, Ogdensburg will be able to turn those dreams into a reality.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Moriah

Nestled inside the Adirondack Mountain Park, slightly north of the new Crown Point Champlain Bridge over Lake Champlain sits Moriah, a vibrant town containing six hamlets — Grover Hills, Moriah Corners, Moriah Center, Mineville, Witherbee and Port Henry — that serves as a gateway between New York and Vermont. After completing its Main Street Revitalization Strategy, the Town is ready to bring renewed vitality to the historic center of Port Henry, which serves as Moriah’s Main Street. As the heart of community life in Moriah, Port Henry has a deep industrial history that now serves as a gathering space for residents and visitors alike. Envisioning a revitalized Main Street with restored historic buildings, new housing and public gathering spaces, the town aims to transform downtown into a welcoming, economically resilient place that celebrates its past while building a sustainable future for generations to come.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Heuvelton

Located in the northwestern corner of St. Lawrence County, the Village of Heuvelton is a small but vibrant community rooted in history, natural beauty and strong local connections. Located just eight miles from the St. Lawrence River and just outside the Adirondack Park, the village sits at the crossroads of important transportation routes, linking residents and visitors to nearby Ogdensburg and destinations throughout New York and Canada. Flowing through the heart of the village, the Oswegatchie River has long shaped Heuvelton’s story – once serving as a route for trade and now providing hydroelectric power and opportunities for recreation. Historic landmarks, including the former Ogdensburg and Lake Champlain Railroad corridor and community gathering spaces like Pickens Hall, reflect the village’s rich past. Looking ahead, Heuvelton is focused on thoughtful growth, including revitalizing downtown spaces, supporting small businesses and expanding parks, trails and waterfront access, all while preserving the welcoming, small-town character that defines the community.

The City of Ogdensburg joins Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Tupper Lake, Massena, Ticonderoga, Lowville and Malone as winners of the DRI for the North Country, while the Town of Moriah and Village of Heuvelton join Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls, Waddington, Alexandria Bay, Canton, Gouverneur and Keeseville as NY Forward winners for the North Country.