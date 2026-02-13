Coursiv Becomes Official Sponsor of Python Software Foundation

Coursiv announces its sponsorship of the Python Software Foundation, supporting the open-source language that powers more than 80% of AI and machine learning tools worldwide.

Coursiv sponsors Python Software Foundation, supporting the open-source language powering 80% of AI tools used by professionals worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coursiv announced it has become an official sponsor of the Python Software Foundation, supporting the nonprofit organization that maintains the open-source programming language powering more than 80% of artificial intelligence and machine learning development worldwide.The AI education platform’s sponsorship recognizes Python’s foundational role in modern AI infrastructure, including tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Midjourney that professionals use daily.“Every AI tool your team relies on runs on infrastructure built with Python,” the company said in announcing the sponsorship. “It’s the invisible engine behind every prompt you type and every response you get back.”Coursiv specializes in teaching professionals — including marketing managers, real estate agents, HR professionals, and consultants — how to use AI tools to transform their careers. The company does not teach Python coding, but instead focuses on helping users leverage what Python-powered tools make possible.“There’s often a gap between the people who build AI tools and the people who use them,” said a Coursiv spokesperson. “By sponsoring the PSF, we want to help bridge that gap.”The company said it believes the Python community deserves support not only from technology companies that directly profit from the language, but also from organizations representing the millions of professionals who use AI tools daily without writing code.Coursiv characterized the PSF sponsorship as a first step in its commitment to supporting the open-source ecosystem that powers AI education, and said it is exploring additional ways to support communities that make its work possible.About CoursivCoursiv is a leading, mobile-first online education platform that teaches users of all levels how to use artificial intelligence tools to advance their careers and improve their lives. The company focuses on democratizing access to AI skills in a tech-driven world, with practical applications and gamified, bite-sized learning modules.Contact:Tristan van den BogaardCoursivtristan.bogaard@coursiv.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.