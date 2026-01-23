Coursiv and NightCafe Announce Winners of $15,000 Global BeyondAI Art Challenge

Winners of the Coursiv x NightCafe Beyond AI Challenge Announced!

Global creators take the spotlight as Coursiv and NightCafe announce winners of the $15,000 BeyondAI Art Challenge exploring life beyond AI adoption.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coursiv , a leading mobile-first learning platform focused on accessible and transferable AI skills, and NightCafe, a global AI art creation platform, today announced the winners of the BeyondAI Art Challenge, a worldwide creative competition exploring how humans and artificial intelligence evolve together.The challenge, which ran from January 6 to January 22, invited artists, designers, and digital creators to submit 10-second AI-generated video artworks imagining hopeful futures shaped by human-guided AI. Participants highlighted the growing global appetite for creative AI literacy and an accessible incentive for artists to co-create incredible artwork with AI as a valuable partner, rather than a driver.After a multi-stage evaluation process, five winners were selected to share the $15,000 prize pool:First Place ($6,000): https://www.instagram.com/p/DTqWM0VjOQ4/ Second Place ($3,750): https://www.instagram.com/p/DTal3M2kvOn/ Third Place ($3,000): https://www.instagram.com/p/DTW4vVvk0Zh/ Fourth Place ($1,500): https://www.instagram.com/p/DTh9DWCjGMB/ Fifth Place ($750): https://www.instagram.com/p/DTq5PIrjEEk/ Winning works are showcased in the official BeyondAI public gallery, celebrating creators who demonstrated originality, emotional impact, and a clear creative vision for life beyond AI adoption.A Global Achievement in Creative AI LearningBeyondAI was designed as more than a competition. It served as a real-world learning experience, showing how creative skills with AI can be developed through practice rather than technical expertise.Participants learned to craft prompts, experiment with AI models, and guide outputs with intention — the same transferable skills Coursiv teaches across its AI learning platform. NightCafe provided access to leading AI art models, enabling creators to focus on storytelling and visual direction rather than software complexity.“This challenge has proven that human-powered and AI-driven creativity is already here,” said Eduard Tupikov, CMO at Coursiv. “When people are given the right structure, tools, and creative freedom, they can produce artwork that’s both visually incredible and resonates emotionally.”Judging Process and JuryCoursiv shortlisted the top 200 submissions based on quality, originality, and relevance to the BeyondAI theme. Final entries were evaluated by a jury of established AI artists and creators:- @dreamfall.art (501K followers) — Known for luxury AI visuals blending fashion, storytelling, and photorealistic design.- @mclalan_ (366K followers) — Recognized for anime-inspired imagery paired with modern analog photography.- @ai_art_insanity (388K followers) — Renowned for cinematic AI reinterpretations of iconic characters.Submissions were scored across four criteria: creativity, originality, emotional impact, and thematic alignment.A Continuing Partnership for Accessible AI CreativityThe BeyondAI Art Challenge marks the first major partnership activation between Coursiv and NightCafe, combining education and creation into a single global initiative. Both companies plan to continue developing experiences that make AI tools more accessible, intuitive, and creatively empowering for users worldwide.By pairing structured AI learning with open-ended artistic exploration, the partnership aims to redefine how people learn to work with intelligent systems — not as passive users, but as active collaborators.About CoursivCoursiv is an online learning platform dedicated to helping learners master AI tools through practical, accessible education. By teaching prompt-based skills and creative workflows, Coursiv empowers users of all backgrounds to confidently use AI tools in work, creativity, and beyond.Media inquiries:Instagram: @coursiv_ioSupport: challenges@coursiv.io

