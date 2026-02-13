Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,445 in the last 365 days.

2026 State Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Press Release #1

For Immediate Release: 
Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

Contact: 
Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, 605-773-3571


2026 State Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Press Release #1
(Restrictions scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 16-20, 2026)

 
PIERRE, S.D. - New spring load limit restrictions will apply to the state highway road segments (at the indicated weight limit) as shown in the table below. The effective date of any load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions.

2026 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS

Effective Date

Highway

Location

Begin/End Mile Markers

Length

Posting

Region

Feb. 16, 2026

S.D. Highway 53

S.D. Highway 44 to Interstate 90

49.98 to 83.39

33.4

6 Tons/Axle

Pierre

Feb. 16, 2026

S.D. Highway 1806

Lower Brule Reservation to U.S. Highway 83

164.43 to 180.05

15.6

7 Tons/Axle

Pierre

Feb. 16, 2026

S.D. Highway 63

Agtegra Entrance at McLaughlin to the N.D. State Line

252.19 to 260.64

8.5

6 Tons/Axle

Pierre

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 79

S.D. Highway 168 to S.D. Highway 20 west of Reva

150.70 to 199.32

48.6

8 Tons/Axle

Rapid City

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 26

From S.D. Highway 47 to S.D. Highway 45

230.12 to 252.85

22.7

7 Tons/Axle

Aberdeen

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 26

From S.D. Highway 45 to Hand/Spink County Line

253.85 to 267.77

13.9

7 Tons/Axle

Aberdeen

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 28

From U.S. Highway 281 to S.D. Highway 37

269.97 to 283.99

14.0

7 Tons/Axle

Aberdeen

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 25

From Clark County Road 22 to Day County

158.80 to 168.84

10.0

6 Tons/Axle

Aberdeen

Feb. 17, 2026

U.S. Highway 212

From 6 miles east of Redfield to S.D. Highway 37

313.80 to 321.99

8.2

6 Tons/Axle

Aberdeen

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 25

From S.D. Highway 38 to S.D. Highway 34

61.72 to 82.83

21.1

7 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 1804

From S.D. Highway 44 to Platte Creek

112.13 to 120.16

8.0

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 1806

U.S. Highway 18 north to Whetstone

15.68 to 25.75

10.0

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 1806

S.D. Highway 44 to Lucas Corner

37.88 to 48.55

10.7

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

Feb. 17, 2026

S.D. Highway 251

Nebraska State Line to U.S. Highway 18

0.00 to 15.84

15.8

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell


A map of state-proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are both posted on the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and on the SD511 website at https://www.sd511.org. On the SD511 site, click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions to see restrictions placed into effect.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or to obtain a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) at 605-773-3571. 

Spring Load Limit Email List Subscription:
Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive spring load limit restrictions electronically. Subscribe at https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click “subscribe” located on the right-hand side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the spring load limit list, visit the same site, click “unsubscribe” and enter the information and email with which you previously subscribed.

When restrictions go into effect, a notice is sent out via press release, SDDOT social media, SDDOT website, the State news site, and posted to the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website.

County Road Information:
SDDOT personnel remind motorists that county road posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the state. Please use the county information provided on the South Dakota Truck Info website to contact the county superintendent for questions or concerns.

For more information about the SDDOT spring load limit process, please contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or via email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us


--30—

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026 State Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Press Release #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.