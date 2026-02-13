For Immediate Release:

2026 State Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Press Release #1

(Restrictions scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 16-20, 2026)



PIERRE, S.D. - New spring load limit restrictions will apply to the state highway road segments (at the indicated weight limit) as shown in the table below. The effective date of any load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions.

2026 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS

Effective Date

Highway Location Begin/End Mile Markers Length Posting Region Feb. 16, 2026 S.D. Highway 53 S.D. Highway 44 to Interstate 90 49.98 to 83.39 33.4 6 Tons/Axle Pierre Feb. 16, 2026 S.D. Highway 1806 Lower Brule Reservation to U.S. Highway 83 164.43 to 180.05 15.6 7 Tons/Axle Pierre Feb. 16, 2026 S.D. Highway 63 Agtegra Entrance at McLaughlin to the N.D. State Line 252.19 to 260.64 8.5 6 Tons/Axle Pierre Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 79 S.D. Highway 168 to S.D. Highway 20 west of Reva 150.70 to 199.32 48.6 8 Tons/Axle Rapid City Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 26 From S.D. Highway 47 to S.D. Highway 45 230.12 to 252.85 22.7 7 Tons/Axle Aberdeen Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 26 From S.D. Highway 45 to Hand/Spink County Line 253.85 to 267.77 13.9 7 Tons/Axle Aberdeen Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 28 From U.S. Highway 281 to S.D. Highway 37 269.97 to 283.99 14.0 7 Tons/Axle Aberdeen Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 25 From Clark County Road 22 to Day County 158.80 to 168.84 10.0 6 Tons/Axle Aberdeen Feb. 17, 2026 U.S. Highway 212 From 6 miles east of Redfield to S.D. Highway 37 313.80 to 321.99 8.2 6 Tons/Axle Aberdeen Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 25 From S.D. Highway 38 to S.D. Highway 34 61.72 to 82.83 21.1 7 Tons/Axle Mitchell Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 1804 From S.D. Highway 44 to Platte Creek 112.13 to 120.16 8.0 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 1806 U.S. Highway 18 north to Whetstone 15.68 to 25.75 10.0 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 1806 S.D. Highway 44 to Lucas Corner 37.88 to 48.55 10.7 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell Feb. 17, 2026 S.D. Highway 251 Nebraska State Line to U.S. Highway 18 0.00 to 15.84 15.8 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell



A map of state-proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are both posted on the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and on the SD511 website at https://www.sd511.org. On the SD511 site, click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions to see restrictions placed into effect.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or to obtain a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) at 605-773-3571.

Spring Load Limit Email List Subscription:

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive spring load limit restrictions electronically. Subscribe at https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click “subscribe” located on the right-hand side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the spring load limit list, visit the same site, click “unsubscribe” and enter the information and email with which you previously subscribed.

When restrictions go into effect, a notice is sent out via press release, SDDOT social media, SDDOT website, the State news site, and posted to the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website.

County Road Information:

SDDOT personnel remind motorists that county road posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the state. Please use the county information provided on the South Dakota Truck Info website to contact the county superintendent for questions or concerns.

For more information about the SDDOT spring load limit process, please contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or via email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.



