Public Information Meeting Scheduled as Grading Project Resumes on S.D. Highway 73 South of Kadoka

For Immediate Release:

Friday, March 13, 2026

Contact:

Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-961-4926

KADOKA, S.D. – On Thursday, March 26, 2026, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be hosting a public informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. (MT) to share information as the multi-year reconstruction project resumes on S.D. Highway 73 south of Kadoka. The informational meeting will be held at the City Auditorium Annex, located at 820 Chestnut St. in Kadoka. This meeting will provide information and answer questions for the public about the grading project on Highway 73.

Miscellaneous work, including erosion control and topsoil removal, will begin Monday, March 16, 2026. Weather permitting, full construction work is expected to begin the week of March 30, 2026, with removal of the in-place asphalt surfacing.

Travel Impacts:

Motorists should expect delays and periods where traffic will need to drive on dirt surfaces. A temporary gravel service road will be constructed from Interstate 90 to S.D. Highway 248 to provide access to local businesses. Wet weather may cause the roadway to become impassable, requiring temporary closures until the surface is safe again. For updates on road conditions and possible temporary closures for Highway 73, please visit https://SD511.org.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/kadoka.

The prime contractor on this $25.5 million construction project is Loiseau Construction from Flandreau, SD. This is a multi-year project due to the size and scope of the reconstruction work. The grading project completion date is Friday, June 19, 2026. A paving project is scheduled to begin once the grading project is complete.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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