The United Nations Chemicals and Waste Management Study Programme
During the upcoming year, UNITAR is pleased to deliver its 5-day in-person United Nations Chemicals and Waste Management Study Programme in Geneva. This flagship field visit offers participants a unique opportunity to engage directly with the global institutions shaping international chemicals and waste policy, while gaining first-hand exposure to multilateral environmental governance in a UN hub.
Hosted primarily at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research - based in Geneva, a Hub of Chemicals and Waste Management, which also hosts the historic Palais des Nations - the programme provides an immersive learning experience combining technical substance, policy insight, and professional development. Participants will interact with UN agencies, convention secretariats, and international experts working at the forefront of chemicals and waste management.
Activities will include a carefully balanced mix of:
- Expert lectures
- Technical and policy workshops
- Multilateral Environmental Agreement (MEAs) briefings and dialogues
- Guided institutional visits
- Career and networking sessions
The programme is designed to strengthen participants’ knowledge and skills in international chemicals and waste governance, while fostering professional networks and offering insight into career pathways within the UN system and related international organizations.
