CIFAL Singapore Advances Sustainability Education Through “Green at Heart” Sustainability Infographic Challenge Initiative

12 February 2026, Singapore - The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) in Singapore, hosted by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), organised the Green at Heart: Sustainability Infographics Challenge as part of its ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness and youth engagement in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It's an engaging platform that invites NTU students from all disciplines to explore sustainability through visual storytelling and data-driven design. Centred on the theme of sustainable cities, the challenge encourages participants to creatively communicate ideas and solutions that contribute to more resilient, inclusive, and environmentally responsible urban environments.

Through the creation of original infographics, students addressed key urban sustainability challenges across three main themes: Sea, Land, and Sky. Participants were encouraged to link their concepts to at least one United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG), helping them connect global sustainability frameworks with practical, real-world applications.

The challenge provided students with a hands-on opportunity to combine research, design, and communication skills while raising awareness of pressing environmental issues. By emphasising clear, evidence-based messaging, Green at Heart highlighted the important role that visual communication plays in shaping public understanding and supporting sustainable development.

Several submissions stood out for their strong ideas, thoughtful execution, and clarity of message. The initiative reflects CIFAL Singapore’s continued commitment to empowering young people to actively contribute to sustainability education and to the development of more resilient and sustainable urban communities.