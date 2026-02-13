Magnify Capital Partners invests in Shortcut, developer of WATT Utility Bill Validation Platform

Investment accelerates growth of innovative energy billing software; Yellow Tulip Inc holds strategic majority stake.

ALFENA, PORTO, PORTUGAL, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shortcut, a Portuguese software development company and creator of the WATT utility bill validation platform, today announced a minority investment from Magnify Capital Partners through its NOVUS fund. The investment will support Shortcut's expansion of its WATT platform and accelerate market penetration as businesses increasingly seek digital solutions for energy cost management.Yellow Tulip Inc, a vertically integrated European clean energy platform, holds a strategic majority investment in Shortcut. The WATT platform is a key component of Yellow Tulip's integrated energy solutions, providing utility bill validation and cost recovery services across the company's portfolio and customer base.The WATT platform is a SaaS-based solution for the integrated management of utility contracts and consumption, combining automated bill validation with advanced analytics to support operational and strategic decision-making. Beyond identifying the 3–5% of utility bills containing errors and recovering overcharges, WATT enables organizations to monitor consumption patterns, optimize contracts, detect anomalies and potential operational issues, and gain actionable insights across large portfolios of energy assets. This transforms both billing inefficiencies and consumption data into measurable financial and operational value, delivering immediate ROI while supporting ongoing optimization and cost control."Shortcut's WATT platform addresses a significant market need with an elegant digital solution," said Pedro Ortigão Correia, Managing Partner at Magnify Capital Partners. "As energy costs become an increasingly important factor for businesses, having accurate billing validation is essential. Shortcut's innovative approach, combining AI-powered analysis with a success-based business model, aligns perfectly with the NOVUS fund's mandate to support Portuguese companies driving digital transformation and the green economy.""This investment from Magnify Capital Partners marks an important milestone for Shortcut and validates our vision for WATT," said Valter Henriques, CEO of Shortcut. "We work hard to achieve sustainable results and contribute to our clients' success. With the support of Yellow Tulip as our strategic majority investor, and now Magnify as an aligned financial partner, we have the resources to scale WATT across new markets and continue developing innovative features that help businesses optimize their energy costs and accelerate their digital transformation.""Shortcut's WATT platform is a critical component of Yellow Tulip's integrated energy offering," said Basílio Simões, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Tulip Inc. "Billing integrity is essential for our clients, but so is visibility and control over energy consumption and contracts. WATT delivers measurable value by combining automated validation with analytics and alerting capabilities that highlight inefficiencies and potential risks across complex energy portfolios. Our strategic majority investment in Shortcut reflects our commitment to owning the full energy value chain—from hardware manufacturing to software intelligence to billing accuracy. Magnify's investment further strengthens this strategic asset, and we look forward to scaling WATT alongside our broader platform."Magnify Capital Partners invests through its NOVUS fund, a 50 million euro vehicle created in partnership with Banco Português de Fomento that targets small and medium-sized Portuguese companies implementing innovative solutions in support of the green economy and digital transformation.About ShortcutShortcut is a Portuguese software development company with extensive experience in developing digital platforms for e-Government, Telecommunications, Energy, and Human Resources. The company's flagship product, the WATT platform, is a SaaS solution for utility contract management, automated bill validation, consumption analytics and decision support, enabling commercial and industrial clients to improve cost control, operational efficiency and energy governance. For more information, visit www.shortcut.pt About Yellow Tulip IncYellow Tulip Inc is a European clean energy platform focused on the energy transition. The company is controlled by its founding principals, James McDougall and Basílio Simões. For more information, visit www.yellowtulip.yt About Magnify Capital PartnersMagnify Capital Partners is a Lisbon-based private equity fund management company. The firm manages the NOVUS fund in partnership with Banco Português de Fomento, targeting investments in Portuguese SMEs that are implementing AI solutions and advancing the principles of the green economy. For more information, visit www.magnify.partners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.