Magnify Capital Partners invests in Lissol, Portuguese manufacturer of energy storage systems

Investment strengthens European battery manufacturing capacity; Yellow Tulip Inc holds strategic minority stake in the company

MAIA, PORTUGAL, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lissol – Lithium Solar Technologies, a Portuguese manufacturer of LiFePO4 battery systems and photovoltaic equipment, today announced a minority investment from Magnify Capital Partners through its NOVUS fund. The investment will support Lissol's expansion of manufacturing capacity and product development as demand for European-made energy storage solutions continues to grow.Lissol manufactures a comprehensive range of energy storage products entirely in Portugal, including LiFePO4 batteries in multiple voltage configurations (12.8V, 25.6V, and 51.2V), integrated battery rack systems, inverters, and photovoltaic panels. The company's "Made in Portugal" positioning provides European supply chain security for critical infrastructure, defense, municipal, and commercial applications."Lissol represents a strategic investment in European energy independence," said Pedro Ortigão Correia, Managing Partner at Magnify Capital Partners. "As Europe accelerates its energy transition, having domestic manufacturing capacity for battery storage systems is essential. Lissol's commitment to 100% Portuguese production aligns perfectly with the NOVUS fund's focus on supporting companies that strengthen the green economy and European industrial competitiveness.""This investment from Magnify Capital Partners validates our vision of building a world-class European battery manufacturing company," said Cesar Silva, CEO of Lissol. "With growing demand from our strategic partners, including Yellow Tulip, and increasing market recognition of the importance of European supply chain security, we are well-positioned to scale our operations. This capital will enable us to expand our production capacity and accelerate the development of next-generation energy storage solutions.""Yellow Tulip's strategic investment in Lissol reflects our commitment to vertical integration and European manufacturing," said Basílio Simões, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Tulip Inc. "Lissol's batteries complement our BESS flexibility services offering, providing European-manufactured storage solutions for grid balancing and ancillary services. Magnify's investment strengthens a critical partner in our integrated energy platform, and we welcome them as aligned co-investors in building European energy infrastructure."Yellow Tulip Inc, a vertically integrated European clean energy platform, holds a strategic minority investment in Lissol. The company's products are a key component of Yellow Tulip's integrated energy solutions, deployed across renewable energy assets, data centers, and hospitality projects throughout Europe and beyond.Magnify Capital Partners invests through its NOVUS fund, a 50 million euro vehicle created in partnership with Banco Português de Fomento that targets small and medium-sized Portuguese companies implementing innovative solutions in support of the green economy and digital transformation.###About LissolLissol – Lithium Solar Technologies is a Portuguese manufacturer of LiFePO4 battery systems, photovoltaic panels, inverters, and integrated storage racks. With 100% Portuguese production, Lissol provides European supply chain security for energy storage applications across residential, commercial, industrial, and critical infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www. lissol.eu About Yellow Tulip IncYellow Tulip Inc is a European clean energy platform focused on the energy transition. The company is controlled by its founding principals, James McDougall and Basílio Simões.About Magnify Capital PartnersMagnify Capital Partners is a Lisbon-based private equity fund management company. The firm manages the NOVUS fund in partnership with Banco Português de Fomento, targeting investments in Portuguese SMEs that are implementing AI solutions and advancing the principles of the green economy. For more information, visit www. magnify.partners

