Absolute Digital Media Appoints Luke Kyte as Managing Director

Award-winning agency strengthens leadership team to accelerate international growth and client performance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media, the independent, multi-award-winning digital marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Luke Kyte as Managing Director. The hire marks a significant step in the agency’s growth strategy as it scales operations domestically and internationally.

Luke joins from GAIN (formerly Reddico and Sideshow Group), where he most recently served as Director of Digital Services within GAIN Performance. Over a decade-long tenure that began at Reddico in 2014, Luke held progressively senior roles spanning content, operations, culture, and digital services, playing a central role in the agency’s transformation into one of the UK’s most celebrated workplaces.

At Reddico, Luke was instrumental in pioneering a self-managing organisational model that removed traditional management hierarchies, introduced unlimited leave, and empowered teams through autonomy and trust. The results were significant: Reddico was named the fourth best place to work in the UK by UK’s Best Workplaces, achieved record revenue and profit growth, and reached an employee Net Promoter Score of 95.

In his new role, Luke will work closely with the team and clients on a day-to-day basis, driving operational excellence, service delivery, and business development as Absolute Digital Media continues its expansion into the UAE and wider international markets. He will also play a key role in strengthening the agency’s people-first culture and scaling internal capability to meet growing demand.

Founder and CEO Ben Austin, who launched the agency in 2008, will remain closely involved in the business, continuing to lead on strategic direction, new business, and the agency’s international expansion. The appointment allows Ben to focus on the areas that drive the most enterprise value whilst ensuring clients and the team benefit from dedicated, hands-on senior leadership.

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media, said:

“Bringing Luke on board as Managing Director is a game-changer for us. His track record of scaling agency operations, building high-performing teams, and delivering results for major brands speaks for itself. We’re at a pivotal stage in our growth – expanding into the UAE, winning internationally, and onboarding bigger clients – and Luke is exactly the calibre of leader we need to take Absolute and our clients to the next level. I’m not stepping back; I’m stepping up. This appointment means I can focus on driving the strategic vision while Luke ensures our team and clients get the very best, every day.”

Luke Kyte, Managing Director of Absolute Digital Media, said:

“I’ve spent the past decade immersed in agency growth – from building teams and reshaping culture to driving client performance at scale. What Ben and Louise have built at Absolute Digital Media is impressive: a genuinely independent agency with deep expertise in some of the most demanding verticals in digital marketing. I’m excited to get stuck in, work alongside the team, and help our clients achieve even stronger results as we expand both in the UK and internationally.”

About Absolute Digital Media

Absolute Digital Media is an independent, multi-award-winning digital marketing agency founded in 2008. Specialising in SEO, PPC, digital PR, and link building, the agency works with leading brands across regulated and competitive sectors including finance, gambling, adult, ecommerce, and pharmaceuticals. Recent accolades include Integrated Digital Agency of the Year and SEO Agency of the Year at the UK Digital Excellence Awards, and Best SEO Campaign at the European Agency Awards 2025. The agency operates from the UK and the UAE.

