Absolute Digital Media Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments Across UK and UAE Operations

Award-winning digital marketing agency responds to growing client demand within regulated sectors including iGaming, crypto, and financial services.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media, one of the UK’s leading specialist digital marketing agencies, has announced that it will now accept cryptocurrency as a payment method across both its UK and UAE entities. The move comes in direct response to demand from clients operating within the agency’s core sectors, where crypto is increasingly the preferred method of transaction.

The agency, which has built its reputation as a go-to partner for brands in regulated and high-risk industries, including iGaming, cryptocurrency, financial services, and adult entertainment, will accept major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USDT (Tether) for retainer and project-based payments.

Founded in 2008 by Ben Austin, Absolute Digital Media operates from offices in London, Essex, and Dubai, serving enterprise clients across sectors where compliance complexity, advertising restrictions, and regulatory oversight create significant barriers to digital growth. Many of these clients, particularly those in the crypto and iGaming spaces, already operate predominantly in digital currencies, making crypto payments a natural alignment for both parties.

“This isn’t about following a trend, it’s about removing friction for the clients we already work with,” said Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media. “When a significant proportion of your client base operates in crypto-native industries, accepting their preferred payment method is just good business. Our UAE entity makes this particularly seamless given the regulatory framework in Dubai.”

The decision to accept crypto across both jurisdictions reflects the agency’s broader positioning as a specialist in sectors that mainstream agencies typically avoid. Absolute Digital Media holds deep expertise in navigating regulatory frameworks including the UKGC, FCA, and MGA, and has worked with major brands including Ladbrokes, MegaCasino, among many more, and a portfolio of financial services companies requiring YMYL content compliance.

The agency’s Dubai presence, established to serve the growing Middle Eastern and international market, provides a particularly favourable environment for crypto transactions given the UAE’s progressive stance on digital assets and virtual asset regulation.

“We’ve always built this agency around going where others won’t,” Austin added. “Accepting crypto is an extension of that philosophy. If you’re serious about serving regulated and emerging industries, you need to operate on their terms.”

Absolute Digital Media has won over 175 industry awards and maintains a 97% client retention rate. The agency offers specialist SEO, PPC, content marketing, digital PR, and LLM optimisation services to clients across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, and has a number of clients operating within the US, MENA, LATAM, AND SEA locations too.



