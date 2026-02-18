Vtec Group Champions Specification-Led Wall and Ceiling Systems That Transform Commercial Interiors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vtec Group, a leading UK supplier of commercial wall and ceiling systems, supports architects, interior designers, and contractors with design-led solutions that combine striking aesthetics with dependable performance. Guided by the principle “Beauty, Integration, Compliance”, Vtec provides specification-focused architectural slat systems backed by expert technical support and a collaborative approach from concept through to completion.

Vtec’s entire suite of architectural slat systems is truly FR compliant, with performance that is tested, not just assumed. While many systems rely on interpretation, Vtec delivers Tested Compliance, standing out with fully fire-tested assembled systems to EN13501-1. In addition, all items across Vtec’s slatted range are FR Euroclass B, offering designers and specifiers the widest creative scope to deliver beautiful, slatted walls and ceilings with complete confidence in compliance.

With over a decade of experience, Vtec Group has built a strong reputation for helping project teams create commercial interiors that not only look exceptional but also perform effectively in real-world environments. The company’s range of acoustic and architectural solutions is engineered to meet modern performance and fire compliance requirements, while also simplifying installation and delivery on site.

To further support seamless project delivery, Vtec Group’s CAD 3D modelling service helps coordinate the integration of services while ensuring appropriate maintenance access, enabling systems to work cohesively alongside other interior and building elements.

Supporting High-Performance Commercial Interiors

Delivering successful interior spaces involves more than choosing attractive materials, it requires practical, performance-driven solutions that align with acoustic, safety, and compliance needs, while still supporting the creative vision. Vtec Group works closely with architects, main contractors, and fit-out specialists to help ensure each system fits seamlessly into the wider project plan.

Through tailored specification advice, detailed technical documentation, and ongoing collaboration throughout the build process, Vtec helps reduce complexity during installation and supports the delivery of consistent, high-quality finishes.

Products That Combine Aesthetic Impact and Performance

The company’s product range is designed to help commercial interiors achieve both standout aesthetics and long-term functionality. Their slats and beams systems introduce structured architectural lines that bring rhythm and depth to ceilings and walls. These solutions are available with optional integrated acoustic performance, making them ideal for environments where sound management is needed, such as offices, hospitality spaces, and public or customer-facing areas.

To support projects with a need for texture and visual richness, Vtec offers lightweight texture panels that convincingly replicate natural materials. These panels are especially effective in creating feature walls and brand-driven interior experiences, providing designers with a flexible way to introduce bold visual impact without the challenges of heavier finishes.

Their portfolio also includes acoustic systems that enhance comfort in busy or open-plan spaces. For applications requiring safety compliance, Vtec manufactures fire-rated systems that meet FR Euroclass B standards, allowing teams to satisfy regulatory requirements without compromising on design intent.

Across all product types, they prioritise ease of installation, consistency of finish, and technical clarity, ensuring that the result aligns with the original design vision while performing reliably over time.

Commitment to Sustainable Practice

Sustainability is embedded in Vtec Group’s operations. The company takes active steps to reduce environmental impact, including:

= Sourcing FSC® certified materials where possible.

= Using wood waste from production to heat their warehouse and factory spaces.

= Implementing LED lighting throughout their premises.

= Encouraging the return and reuse of samples to reduce material waste.

= Operating a growing fleet of electric and hybrid company vehicles.

The business has supported projects that have achieved recognised sustainability credentials such as BREEAM Excellent and LEED Silver, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable commercial interiors.

Trusted by Interior Professionals Across the UK

Vtec Group’s reputation is built on technical expertise, reliable supply, and responsive customer support. Clients consistently value the clarity and consistency they bring to the specification and fit-out process, particularly on projects with complex design and delivery requirements.

By combining a deep understanding of product performance with a hands-on, collaborative approach, Vtec has become a trusted partner for commercial interior professionals looking for systems that perform as well as they look.

About Vtec Group

Vtec Group is a UK-based supplier of commercial wall and ceiling systems. Since its origins in 2006, the company has supported interior fit-out teams across sectors, including workplace, hospitality, education, and retail. Its offering includes FR compliant, quick-to-install slatted, textured, and acoustic systems, supported by specification expertise and a long-standing commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality.

Contact Information:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Vtec Group

Website: https://vtecgroup.co.uk

Telephone: 03307 00 00 30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.